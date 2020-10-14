To the editor:
Vote blue. I never thought I’d say those words and didn’t consider myself to be a Democrat until 2016. I watched the first 2020 presidential debate. Even as a mental health professional, I never could have imagined the level of divisiveness and dishonesty demonstrated by our president.
Joe Biden will represent all of us. He will begin healing the damage that has been done to our country over the past four years. His integrity, empathy, honesty and long track record of reaching across the aisle are attributes that we sorely need.
We are fortunate to have a full slate of extraordinary candidates in Coos who need your support.
Sue Ford (N.H. State Senate candidate) has been endorsed by Barack Obama. She knows our educational system amazingly well and understands our needs in Coos County.
Mike Cryans (Executive Council) is a man I deeply trust and admire personally. He was just endorsed by Planned Parenthood.
Kathleen Kelley is very well-respected and will bring professionalism to the office of Register of Deeds.
Brian Valerino (Coos County high sheriff) is a law enforcement professional whom I respect personally.
John McCormick, our county attorney, is respected by members of both parties.
Gov. Chris Sunnunu describes himself as “a Trump man.” Dan Feltes, his opponent, will stand for all of us. We know we can trust his integrity.
Nobody could work harder for New Hampshire than Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Sen. Annie Kuster.
We are blessed with a slate of impressive candidates for state Legislature in New Hampshire.
Evalyn Merrick (District 4) served Coos County in previous years and has recently been endorsed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar. She is known as someone who can work across the aisle. She listens to all of us and will not just speak for some outside interest.
Gregor Stocks (District 7) works from home as a software engineer. He understands our needs for broadband infrastructure and is already working on solutions.
Bob Baker (District 1), a seasoned attorney in northern Coos, is an impressive professional who has already been doing effective public service legal work for our neighbors.
Bernice Christianson will hopefully join him in Concord, as will Chris Roberge in District 2.
Larry Laflamme, Henry Noel (District 3), Bill Hatch (District 6) and the iconic Edith Tucker (District 5) need no introductions. Neither does Paul Grenier, outstanding mayor of Berlin, who is running for re-election as county commissioner.
Eamon Kelley (District 3) is a promising new candidate from Berlin. I have been fortunate to work with him. He has my deepest respect and I know he will use his relative youth to leverage his already impressive leadership skills to represent Coos in Concord.
The future of our nation depends on what we do together. I hope that everyone, regardless of political persuasion, will vote. I fervently hope that I will never again feel the need to say “Vote blue” after the upcoming election.
Charlie Cotton
Lancaster
