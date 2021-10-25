To the editor:
With all due respect to the Mayor and Council, in regards to taking over maintenance of Route 110 from the state, what’s the big hurry? Extending water and sewer, and providing tax increment financing, if we decide to go that route, will be costly enough without throwing in responsibility for two more miles of road. They give two reasons for expansion.
One reason is to allow year-round access for ATVs to Jericho from Berlin. DOT bans ATVs from roads after Nov. 1 for good reasons, they are dangerous to operate in winter. The light is bad, the weather is unpredictable, road surfaces are variable. Being the only town to allow such access on a major highway opens us up to lawsuits in the event of an accident. And I doubt the use will increase all that much. ATVs are not very good in deep snow. And Androscoggin ATV Club has had limited success grooming trails in Jericho State Park.
The other reason is to give us more control over development. But if big projects along Route 110 happen shouldn’t we want the expertise and resources of the state fully involved?
We have plenty of developable property in the existing Berlin compact. Eastern Depot, Valley Creek Eatery, the vacant lot across from City Hall, and the Pleasant Street block along the Dead River are examples. New Hampshire’s Smart Growth policies make it easier to get funding for projects within the compact than for expansion, let’s be careful choosing what kind of help we ask for.
The Council has voted to move ahead with this proposal. There will be another public hearing on Nov. 1. If you are against this taking, or have questions, let your councilors know by calling city hall or by emailing the city clerk at sfortin@berlin.nh.org and asking her to forward your concerns. And/or show up at the hearing.
Cam Bradshaw
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.