To the editor:
I am writing to supply a very important link and to encourage people to dig deeper in their research with regards to vaccines and boosters. This is a link of the Food and Drug Administration’s 167th Meeting of the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. It may be long but it is worth listening to: tinyurl.com/rptr78ee.
Bonnie Hamel
Milan
