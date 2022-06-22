To the editor:
Assault rifles. Let me start by pointing out that the name given to these rifles is appropriate. They are not hunting rifles, target rifles, sporting rifles, or self-defense firearms. They’re sole purpose is to assault or kill human beings. They were originally built and designed for use by military personnel to destroy an enemy. All countries’ militaries have some form of “assault weapon,” some have many different types, and all are for killing humans.
Bullets from weapons such as handguns typically pierce straight through a target, medical experts say. By comparison, weapons such as the AR-15s used in many mass shootings, can liquefy organs because of their much higher projectile speeds.
"Assault weapons ... cause a condition called cavitation, meaning that as the projectile passes through tissue, it creates a large cavity," said Dr. Ian Brown, a trauma surgeon at University of California Davis Health in Sacramento, Calif. "And that does a ton of tissue damage, both initially at the impact, and then even further as that tissue begins to necrose or die off."
The damage is much greater in children, as the surface area of their organs and arteries are smaller, said Dr. Joseph Sakran, the director of emergency general surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore (learn more at npr.org/2022/06/06/1103177032/gun-violence-mass-shootings-assault-weapons-victims).
He said, “The tissue destruction is almost unimaginable. Bones are exploded, soft tissue is absolutely destroyed. The injuries to the chest or abdomen — it’s like a bomb went off.” If a bullet hits an arm or a leg, he said, the limb often hangs at an unnatural angle. Such victims can need a dozen surgeries over months. “Some eventually decide to undergo an amputation if there is severe pain in the limb and it is dysfunctional,” he said.
What makes injuries from these rifles so deadly, he said, is that the bullets travel so fast. Those from an M16 or AR-15 can depart the muzzle at a velocity of more than 3,000 feet per second, while bullets from many common handguns move at less than half or a third that speed. The result: “The energy imparted to a human body by a high velocity weapon is exponentially greater” than that from a handgun. “You will see multiple organs shattered. The exit wounds can be a foot wide,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kerby, the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “I’ve seen people with entire quadrants of their abdomens destroyed.”
Now let’s talk about high-capacity magazines. These magazines are typically used with “assault” type weapons. Reason: to kill as many people as possible in as short a time as possible. Again, there is no other reason for these magazines than the purpose I just stated.
Next let me state that liberals do not want to take away your guns. Liberal leaning folks respect the Second Amendment as much as conservatives. The constitution was written when there were no “assault” weapons. If there had been, I’m pretty sure the writers would have put in a clause that assault type weapons should only be in the hands of trained militia.
I ask that everyone think about this when election time comes around. Don’t let the NRA, or militant far right groups influence you. Use common sense and vote with your heart. Ask yourself, “does anyone REALLY have a need for one of these weapons”? Speak out about this and let your representatives know how you feel. It doesn’t matter which side of the fence you are on. What matters is our children.
Bob Pelletier, LT/NC/USN, retired
Berlin
