To the editor:
Several decades ago, when the Supreme Court ruled in the case of Roe v. Wade that abortion should be a woman's constitutional right there,by freeing her from the warped "morality" imposed on her by the self-appointed pharisees of the Christian right, it was the response of many evangelicals, with the blessings of their pastors (but I think not Christ) to protest Roe v. Wade by blowing up abortion clinics throughout America.
Consequently, many innocent people were killed in these blasts.
Clearly, this "eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth" mentality still reigns supreme among the spiritually ungifted supporters of Donald Trump in America today.
The level of ignorance among these radical right-wing political factions is both astonishing and alarming. There is no connection whatever between the teachings of Christ and the twisted political ideology of the Christian right.
It is my hope and belief that the true followers of Christ in America will disavow any and all ideologies that claim to follow Christ but are in bed with the Neo-Nazi and white supremacist underground that advocates hatred, anarchy and violence as the way to solve our problems.
Bill Ellison
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.