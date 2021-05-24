To the editor:
Here’s something to think about: Could it be that how a nation feels about its unborn children works its way into how its children feel about themselves and each other?
Could it be that the glib attitudes we hold so dear to justify abortion (getting rid of millions of unborn children we don’t want) have given rise to similar attitudes in our children that at least partially explain the widespread school shootings we have seen throughout America during the past 49 years since Roe v. Wade?
Ask yourself this: How likely can it be that our own attitudes toward human life have not influenced our children’s attitudes? How true is it to say that regard yields regard and disregard yields disregard?
I welcome answers from members of our community to these honestly asked questions.
Bill Ellison
Berlin
