To the editor:
I want to thank Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph) for her answers to my questions in our recent email exchange. Rep. Tucker is running for the state senate in District 1.
I asked for some specific legislative proposals she would make to address the issue of gun violence and for her ideas on how to make us safer whether we are in school, at church, at the movies, grocery shopping or just walking in the park.
Her answers included suggestions such as banning bump stocks, teaching gun safety, strengthening background checks, protecting the Second Amendment and respecting hunting culture.
Due to pressure from the NRA, the Centers for Disease Control has been banned for years from researching gun violence as a national health issue. Thankfully that ban has been relaxed somewhat and Rep. Tucker supports more research.
I asked Littleton’s Carrie Gendreau, running on the Republican ticket, also for the state senate in District 1, for the same. What legislative proposals she would make and for her ideas on how to keep us and our children safe from gun violence.
Ms Gendreau blames rampant evil, says the root issue is the unravelling of the family and that we must return to Biblical truths. She cited Ohio’s Gov. Mike DeWine’s idea to arm teachers as a solution to mass killings in schools.
I’m looking for my representative in Concord to reflect my views. Someone who will advocate for my needs and those of my neighbors in the North Country.
On the subject of gun violence I am looking for someone who offers 21st century concrete solutions that can be legislated. Offering up Christianity, evil, Biblical Truths and a return to strong families isn’t going to reduce gun violence any time soon. It’s the thoughts and prayers solution.
Arming teachers is a non-starter for me. I am a retired elementary school teacher and would never have gone into teaching if I thought I’d have to defend my second and third graders with a gun. That scenario is fraught with possible bad endings.
We need to regulate gun availability and ownership. Fully supporting the Second Amendment and our North Country hunting culture is possible while at the same time limiting gun ownership and use to those who are considered, to the best ability of the state, mature and responsible enough not to use guns to harm themselves and others.
I do not believe that religion, anyone’s religion, should be the foundation for our laws. We are not a theocracy and hopefully never will be.
I strongly believe in the First Amendment that says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” This has been widely interpreted to mean there is a separation of church and state. If someone wants to pray for personal guidance in their legislative deliberations, I say go for it. But to advocate for using Biblical Truths and Christianity as a basis for legislation flies in the face of American values.
Betsey Phillips
Bethlehem
