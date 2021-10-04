To the editor:
The letter by Donna Godin; there should be some effort on the paper’s part to fact check letters and place a clarification below any letter with false statements.
While Remdesivir is an antiviral drug used in people with Covid -19 meeting the appropriate requirements of age, weight, etc., Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug mainly used in animals, but can be used in humans for parasitic diseases such as river blindness. A parasite is an organism that lives within or on your body such as roundworms, lice, scabies, amoebas, etc. COVID-19 is caused by a virus. Simply put, a virus is smaller than a bacteria and lives within a cell, causing the cell to mutate.
Ms. Godin talked of the use in India of ivermectin which has been widely disproved by both European and Indian medical societies. There is no demonstrable evidence by a reputable scientific society to support the claim. (see fda.gov update of 9/3/21; emergency.cdc.gov/han/2021/han00449.asp; tinyurl.com/5kbz668e/; tinyurl.com/4ry622uv; tinyurl.com/eefbtbdk/; tinyurl.com/y7m2rxsm; and many others from around the world).
As a newspaper, you have a responsibility to not fuel false information. I did the above research in about 15 minutes. Surely having your newspaper known for factual reporting rather than spreading falsehoods is worth a few minutes of someone’s time.
Barbara Arnold, BSN
Randolph
