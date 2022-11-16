I want to thank the voters of the new Carroll 2 district for your trust in re-electing me to a third term in the N.H. House of Representatives. I hope that all my constituents will feel comfortable reaching out to me at any time for assistance in navigating state agencies and other issues.
I want to thank Gene Chandler and Dan Bacon for stepping up to the plate to run for office. It is a huge endeavor to run for any public office, and they are to be commended for their efforts.
The outcome of the State House election is still being decided, with 23 requests for recounts. A House split 200-200 is a real possibility. What matters is that due to the lack of a significant majority by any party, there will be a strong incentive for us to work together and craft bipartisan legislation
The voters of New Hampshire clearly decided that extremists should not be holding the Granite State hostage. A number of these incumbents lost their elections, which means they will no longer have the power that they had over the past two years. This will enable more moderate and pragmatic solutions to be crafted by members of both political parties
I look forward to serving you for the next two years as your representative and to work hard with fellow legislators to craft and pass new bills that will be more, in tune with your traditional New Hampshire based values and beliefs.
Thank you again for your support. I will not let you down.
