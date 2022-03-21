To the editor:
Most of us have had an uncle, you know, the one who is always teasing, always joking, always the prankster.
As kids, we all loved him. He and his wife would load up a bunch of the neighborhood kids into their wood paneled station wagon, along with a cooler filled with Bubble Up soda, hot dogs and watermelon then head up to Cedar Pond on those hot summer days.
When he came home from work at the mill, we’d circle him as he dropped a quarter into each of our eager hands. Off we scampered to Nolet’s store for Juju Bears and Double Bubble Bubblegum.
As we kids got older, naturally, things changed. And so did our favorite uncle. He got into town politics, his demeanor changed dramatically, he began getting into heated arguments with his neighbors, berating them all too often, making wild accusations about their family members, bragging about the exaggerated events of his own myriad of accomplishments. Most of them complete fabrications.
It was both sad and troubling. He had never shown this side of himself to any of us. He had always been upbeat, giving and normally, quite comical. Even his wife, a good and decent woman, was beside herself and began isolating herself much of the time. It went on like this well after we kids had grown up, got married or simply moved away. Years later, we learned that his wife had had him committed.
Fast forward to 2022: now we, as a divided country, are being led by our formally elected “uncle,” Uncle Joe. More division, more uncertainty. Small wonder after all, since he’s been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate and now merely a pawn of an increasingly woke audience.
As the world looks on in disbelief, Joe stumbles, misspeaks, tells bald-faced lies, reverses many of his own pledges, leaves our own southern border wide open, ignores the huge quantities of fentanyl coming into our country while spending most of his weekends in Delaware.
In D.C., where even the shadows run from themselves, life as we’ve once known it has exited, stage left, while a struggling middle class is faced having to climb a very, very long ladder to get out of the hole Joe has put them in.
In life, there’s a long list of things to avoid, especially with this man. Never take him at his word. Never believe he is doing what is right for America.
Most of all, never trust him. Otherwise, if you do, then you might accept a brownie from Snoop Dog, assume that Facebook is all above board, believe gas station sushi is healthy, acknowledge the day care run by Casey Anthony is legit or agree the US government is not spying on us.
Dr. Jill should do the right thing; bring him home, wrap a blanket over his legs, make him comfortable as best she can. Then, in a year or so, inquire about a nice facility to put him in.
Alan Peabody
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.