To the editor:
What we’re witnessing from all corners our current, fractured landscape is not the dawning of the Age of Aquarius, of harmony, peace and understanding, devoid of falsehoods and derisions. This barely recognizable country is no longer captured in a Norman Rockwell painting, oh, no, no; Norman has been replaced by a Picasso abstract.
Getting deep into wabi-sabi or feng-shui ain’t gonna help unless you combine one of the two with electric shock therapy. So, don’t bother keeping your front door unlocked, prosperity isn’t going to stroll through any time soon.
Keep in mind that this isn’t a puzzle inside a riddle wrapped in an enigma. Simply put, our political system in DC is riddled with corruption, greed and hypocrisy to the point where it is almost comically inconsequential. No sooner than a buffoon is kicked to the curb, crying and sniveling like a child, a semi-senile old man forever linked to a prior administration takes a seat in the Oval Office. This man can barely string a few words together to form complete sentences much less oversee this country’s deep divide. He’s been a pauper, a pirate, a poet, a pawn, a prince and in time, a mere puppet. He will never be the piper who will lead us to reason. After all, there’s a lady in waiting who’s sure all that glitters is gold.
There’s ample reason to accept, in full measure, why Congress has an eleven percent approval rating. Small wonder. And why is that? Think of it this way for all of you Star Wars fanatics. The Stormtroopers couldn’t shoot straight, couldn’t put a shot into the cosmos. The same holds true for our privileged, sanctimonious, holier than thou legislators. Many of them ignore the obvious, while pretending to reach out to and help the ‘America people’, a promise filled with abject hypocrisy as they pledge solidarity to the neon gods they made, to the Tech giants they are slaves to. If all members of Congress were put in a police lineup, no one, no one could pick out the Roger “Verbal” Kint/Keyser Soze among them. Why? Because MOST of them are of the same cloth. Multi-millionaires who haven’t a clue as to how the rest of us live from day to day as they go home to a gated community with armed security and a professional chef to prepare their meals. And while it is true that this country desperately needs to change the way things are done in Washington as well as adopting a realistic future for America, going as far left as some want to take us isn’t the logical answer.
That will only breed more rioting, more protests, more anguish, and more derision. Middle America won’t stand for it, i.e. gun totters, blue collar workers, and the so called “salt of the earth.” In the minds of the elite, “wise up, we’re trying to run a country, not a democracy.”
And this “woke,” cancel culture BS? OK, so be it. But if we as a country delete certain periods in our history, then what? If left to those with an agenda, are those parts of this country’s history then filled with falsehoods?
Despite all the wars, all the turmoil, the pain and suffering of so, so many, the natural disasters, the plagues and the race divisions, this country survived all of it, somehow, some way. Because a select few were true visionaries who sought solutions that would benefit the majority of the populous. They weren’t in if for themselves. They didn’t act like kids in a playground arguing and fighting over whose turn it was to shoot the ‘cat’s eye’ in marbles.
And this pandemic? Listen, think of it this way: has anyone thought about how Prohibition worked out? Government laid the hammer down. No alcohol. Period. Bootleggers thrived, ignoring the law of the land. Revisionist history to be sure, but worth another look if only to accept that most of us don’t take too kindly to being told what to do, especially from those looking down on us.
In the end, if you trust the government, you obviously failed history class.
From a man who got his journalist degree from the school of wayward clowns.
Al Peabody
Shelburne
