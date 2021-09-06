The Androscoggin Valley Hospital protesters quoted in Thursday’s Sun proved to be fountains of information — misinformation.
“None of these vaccines have been properly tested, they have not received FDA approval, the ones that are out there right now.”
“I don’t want to be terminated for choosing not to take an experimental vaccine that isn’t preventing COVID and isn’t stopping the spread of COVID (with short-term risks and no long-term studies).”
“The vaccinated can still get and give COVID.”
“America was founded on its principles, and freedom and choice are the most important founding principles. To have great health care you have to have informed consent, and when you mandate things people don’t want, you take away their freedom to choose.”
First of all, the Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval 12 days before these statements were made. It was big news for those who follow news. Furthermore, each of these vaccines, even before final approval, had been approved for emergency use after going through the following three phases of clinical testing:
Phase I, small groups of people receive the trial vaccine. Phase II, the clinical study is expanded to people who have characteristics (such as age and physical health) similar to those for whom the new vaccine is intended. Phase III, the vaccine is given to thousands of people and tested for efficacy and safety. Emergency approval is then granted. Then, Phase IV, formal ongoing studies, is what all three approved vaccines have been going through since they received emergency approval, with the last two ready to be finally approved by the FDA momentarily.
Moreover, the two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, are the same technology as the previous vaccine used successfully against SARS, so they are not even new. Sound “experimental” and “untested?” I think not.
Yes, the vaccinated can still get and give the Delta variant. Why? Because so many people refused a vaccination, the Alpha variant got enough experience jumping through the population that it successfully mutated into a stronger, more virulent strain.
Fortunately, vaccinated people who catch it make up only 1-2 percent of the hospitalized victims because the vaccine still works well on Delta. Even in the rare circumstance where a vaccinated person infects another, such a weak viral load is transmitted that it rarely takes hold, according to the CDC and other sources following the science.
Meanwhile, it’s the unvaccinated that are driving the pandemic infection rate presently, because the Delta variant in an unvaccinated person infects an average of seven other people, nearly twice the number of people as were being infected by one Alpha carrier when there was only an Alpha version out there, more evidence that the vaccine is super effective.
All this information is readily available from the CDC and other scientific sources. I recommend the protesters log onto COVID-101.org, where all this is encapsulated for the informationally challenged.
As to risks, there have only been three confirmed deaths resulting from these vaccines (Journal of the American Medical Association, April 30, 2021). With nearly 400 million shots given to date in the U.S., that’s nearly equivalent to the chances of being struck by lightning — twice!
As for mandated vaccinations being an affront to freedom, the 1905 Supreme Court case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts held that Boston had the lawful power to mandate the smallpox vaccine in promoting the welfare of its people. It opined that the essence of freedom is the ability of a democratically elected government, supported by the majority of citizens, to make effective decisions to protect public health. Those that would impose their personal choices to frustrate the will of the majority, it termed “tyrants.” That case is still the law on the issue of vaccine mandates.
Every one of those AVH protesters who went to school received mandated vaccines shots in their arms in order to attend. Those mandated vaccines protected them against polio, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox. If they were as old as me, they would also have had a scar on their shoulders from the smallpox vaccine, but because of the freedom inherent in our democratic system, a government elected by the majority determined the best way to protect us all against that deadly scourge, and smallpox is no more.
However, if the uninformed AVH protesters and their fellow tyrants get their way, the next variant regurgitated by the unvaccinated might be too resilient for these vaccines and kill us all. We need an 80 percent vaccination rate to stop it. Thank God for the prescience of AVH management. Time for every institution to follow suit.
Theodore Bosen lives in Berlin
