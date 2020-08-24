By Kirsten Scobie
I have always enjoyed voting in person. It is wonderful to see familiar faces, say hello to neighbors, and actively participate in our democracy. I also like the “I voted” sticker!
This year, I am going to submit an absentee ballot for the first time in my life. I am concerned about the coronavirus and am trying to be mindful of physical distancing.
Voting rights have been hard won in this country, especially for women and people of color. In 1920, the 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote and even as recenlyt as 1965, the Voting Rights Act was passed to protect the right to vote for African Americans. This was later amended to also protect non-English speaking American citizens.
Voting is our responsibility and an act of civic participation. John Lewis told us in June 2019: “The Vote is precious. It is almost sacred.”
Sometimes it might feel like our vote does not count. It does. In northern New Hampshire, every single individual vote makes a real difference. It is an essential way to participate in our democracy and stand up for our beliefs for the community, state and country.
Though I’ve never cast an absentee ballot before, I trust in the people and process. There are some common myths about absentee voting. One myth is that this is new option. Another frequently recited myth is that absentee voting gives one party or another an advantage. Neither of these myths are true.
There are examples of absentee ballots being cast by mail in New Hampshire as far back as 1775, as well as nationally during the War of 1812 and the Civil War.
The U.S. Election Assistance Commission states that in November 2016, “more than 41 percent of all ballots were cast before election day.” This was up from 36 percent in 2012 (according to the Pew Research Center).
This was actually surprising to me — I didn’t realize that so many people outside of the military voted prior to Election Day.
Multiple studies have also shown that while mail balloting modestly increases voter turnout (a good thing!) neither party benefits more or less from voting before Election Day.
On July 17, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bi-partisan bill (HB 1266) to expand voting by mail in New Hampshire. All voters in the Granite can now request an absentee ballot solely based on concerns about the coronavirus. No one has to choose between the right to vote or their health.
There are many websites to download the form to request an absentee ballot. The Secretary of State’s office is also available by phone (603) 271-3242 for questions. If you are already registered to vote, here are two websites to request an absentee ballot:
There are two applications — one for town elections and one for state and federal elections. Once you fill out the forms and sign them (electronic signatures are not accepted), put it in the mail as soon as possible or bring it to your town hall by 5 p.m. on the Monday before election day.
If you live in a town like Lancaster, the town clerk says to leave the ward blank as there are no wards. You can track the process online atapp.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx.
Ballots are mailed directly to you. It took one week for me to receive my Primary Ballot. It will come with a set of instructions and two envelopes.
Once you complete your ballot, place it in the Affidavit Envelope and sign it. This is very important — if it is not signed, it will not be counted. Then place the Affidavit Envelope inside the Return Envelope.
A regular postage stamp (Forever $0.55) is sufficient to mail in your ballot according to the Post Master in Lancaster.
Bi-partisan voting rights advocates are recommending that you mail your ballot at least one full week before each Election Day or bring your ballot directly to the town office.
Ballots must arrive at the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.
My hope is that next year I’ll be able to vote in person at the Lancaster Town Hall. This year, I’m grateful that we have a safe, tried and true alternative in absentee voting.
Kirsten Scobie lives in Lancaster.
