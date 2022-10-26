Citizens of the United States own nearly all of Mount Washington, home to the largest tract of alpine tundra east of the Mississippi River. New Hampshire citizens own the 60-acre state park at its summit. The Cog Railway and the Auto Road own thin strips from the mountain’s base to its summit.

Summer visitors to the summit encounter congestion, long lines at the restrooms, debris and derelict buildings. The summit’s overtaxed wastewater treatment plant has been out of compliance with its permit. New Hampshire generates revenue selling fast food and cheesy souvenirs at the summit. The more visitors, the greater its revenues.

