Citizens of the United States own nearly all of Mount Washington, home to the largest tract of alpine tundra east of the Mississippi River. New Hampshire citizens own the 60-acre state park at its summit. The Cog Railway and the Auto Road own thin strips from the mountain’s base to its summit.
Summer visitors to the summit encounter congestion, long lines at the restrooms, debris and derelict buildings. The summit’s overtaxed wastewater treatment plant has been out of compliance with its permit. New Hampshire generates revenue selling fast food and cheesy souvenirs at the summit. The more visitors, the greater its revenues.
The Mount Washington Commission advises the state managers. The commission has been operating under a 10-year master plan adopted in 1970. In the fall of 2021, it contracted with the Harvard Negotiation and Mediation Clinical Program to help it begin work on the overdue master plan. The Harvard group’s report described a commission suffering from short-term thinking, a zero-sum mindset, dominance by some members while others are intimidated, and a lack of meaningful input from the public. It urged the commission to engage a facilitator to build trust in the process.
Unbeknownst to the Mount Washington Commission and the supervisor of the White Mountain National Forest, the state and the Cog Railway were deep into secret negotiations that had begun a year earlier. At the commission’s March 4 meeting, Sarah Stewart, Gov. Chris Sununu’s appointee to head the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, enthusiastically introduced the Cog’s plans to build an 18-railway car “hotel” situated beside a 500-foot platform a short walk from the summit, and just outside the state park. In return for state support, the Cog would surrender rights to develop its property within the state park.
In less than three weeks, nearly 20,000 citizens had signed a petition opposing the Cog hotel. (To sign, go to tinyurl.com/mshd9hrw.)
Suddenly, the sleepy Mount Washington Commission discovered a sense of urgency to write a new master plan. At the conclusion of its March 25 meeting, state Sen. Jeb Bradley, chair of the commission, announced there was no need for a facilitator. The commission, without discussion, reverted to its zero-sum ways. Throughout this period, two of the three seats representing the public remained vacant.
The act governing the Mount Washington Commission directs the commission to: “(protect) the summit as to its unique flora and other natural resources.” For more than half a century, the state has not performed basic monitoring of the human impacts on the summit’s unique flora. Since February, members of the commission, scientists and the public have urged the commission to conduct a thorough, independent, third-party, ecological and climate assessment. The commission ignored these recommendations until its June 10 meeting, when Bradley claimed the commission must adopt a master plan before the Legislature would fund the assessment. This insider politics persuaded few citizens, especially since Bradley admitted the commission’s recommendations are not binding.
The commission, lacking a quorum for its June 10 meeting, decided to release the draft plan for public comment in August. Rushing a master plan that is uninformed by the findings of an ecological assessment clears the way for the Cog to begin constructing its railway hotel as early as 2023. The commission scheduled public hearings on the draft Master Plan in Conway on Aug. 22 and in Concord the following morning. During its introductory comments, the commission claimed it had no jurisdiction over the Cog railway hotel plan, even though the memorandum of understanding allows the Cog’s concession car to conduct business on the summit. The Cog plans to upgrade the path along the railway line to the summit, including along its right-of-way on state-owned land.
In March, the supervisor of the White Mountain National Forest, Derek Ibarguen, informed me the U.S. Forest Service has no jurisdiction over the Cog proposal. At the August hearings, a spokesperson for the Mount Washington Commission urged citizens to send letters on the Cog proposal to the Coos County Planning Board, which does have jurisdiction, and the White Mountain National Forest, which does not. The WMNF, as steward of our public lands, must oppose any development the size and impact of the railway hotel until of an environmental and climate assessment of the summit and alpine region of Mount Washington is done. Urge the WMNF to support a moratorium on new development and to oppose adoption of the draft master plan until the assessment has been completed and a new draft, circumscribed by its findings is written. Write to Derek Ibarguen, Supervisor, White Mountain National Forest, 71 White Mountain Drive, Campton, NH 03220.
The commission informed the Conway hearing the draft was “close to final,” hinting it did not intend to make significant changes.
The public submitted 90 written comments to the Mount Washington Commission with 101 signatures. Another 130 individuals signed a form letter calling for an environmental assessment. Of the 231 citizens who weighed in on the master plan, 215, or 93 percent, called for a credible environmental and climate assessment and/or opposed the Cog’s railway hotel proposal. Four letters (1.7 percent) approved the draft as written. (Access the letters at: tinyurl.com/yw8fy7rw).
Alpine plant ecologist Robert Capers wrote that since the 1970 Master Plan, our understanding of alpine plant ecology has changed dramatically, especially “vulnerability to disturbance as well as other environmental threats … such as nitrogen deposition, warming temperatures, changes in both amount and timing of precipitation, and invasive species.”
Capers called for “a thorough environmental assessment of the conditions as they exist now, not as they existed decades ago.” He asked: “How can you understand what will be lost without a comprehensive analysis of flora and fauna.”
Cartographer Larry Garland said the state must limit visitors to a level below the summit area’s carrying capacity. He rejected Cog’s President Wayne Presby’s claim that the hotel will reduce congestion on the summit. Dispersing summit congestion to a second, sensitive, as yet undeveloped location spreads ecological stress and creates sprawl. The Mount Washington Commission is scheduled to meet Friday at 10 a.m. at the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway. Its first order of business is: “Vote on the Master Plan for the summit.”
With the state and the White Mountain National Forest claiming no jurisdiction to protect our highest northeastern mountain’s summit, the job falls to the Coos County Planning Board and the Coos County Zoning Board of Adjustment. The Planning Board has jurisdiction over the project, and the ZBA must grant a variance to the Cog to expand the project’s footprint into the 25-foot setback zone that buffers abutting national forest land. The boards cannot make informed decisions until they know the condition and likely threats to the summit. They also need to know the summit’s carrying capacity for visitation and the likely impact of the railway hotel.
This vital information can only be supplied by a comprehensive, third-party environmental and climate assessment. At a minimum, the Coos County Planning Board and ZBA should refuse to consider any application from the Cog for a major development in the summit region until the assessment has been completed and a new master plan, guided by the findings of the assessment, is written and adopted. Address comments on the Cog’s railway hotel to: Coos County Planning Board, 34 County Farm Road, P.O. Box 310, W. Stewartstown, NH 03597; Coos County Zoning Board of Adjustment, 34 County Farm Road, P.O. Box 310, W. Stewartstown, NH 03597.
Presby, who has owned the Cog since 2017, is impatient with his critics: “Mount Washington is not an undeveloped place. Certain mountains have become commercialized. This is one of them. You’ve got every other peak.” The site of the proposed hotel is currently undeveloped.
On Sept. 21, Presby informed the Coos County Planning Board he intends to begin construction on the $14 million railway hotel in 2023. The state and the Cog don’t have access to data about the condition of the fragile alpine summit because the Mount Washington Commission refuses to conduct an assessment before writing a master pl0an or permitting new development on or near the summit in the midst of global crises in habitat degradation and climate change.
In March, Presby acknowledged that public opposition had played a major role in stopping his earlier proposal to construct a hotel on the summit. It is up to citizens to stop this reckless gamble with the public commons. Protect and preserve the sacred mountain the Abenaki called Maji Neowaska, where a demon, or bad spirit, was supposed to dwell.
Jamie Sayen is the author of the forthcoming “Children of the Northern Forest” about the ecology and land-use history of the largely undeveloped but intensively overcut, Acadian forests of northern New England. He lives in Stratford.
