I recently wrote the following to a friend of mind:
“I am sure you noted the two recent shooting events occurring within hours of each other. In the first, an unarmed black man stopped for a traffic violation was shot 90 times for his transgression. In the second, an armed white man who had killed six people and wounded 30 others was apprehended without a single shot being fired. Just bad luck and good luck, I guess.”
The cynicism is easy to detect, not just in the last sentence, which I suggested as the title to this piece, but also in certain exaggerations. Jayland Walker, for example, did have a gun although he left it in his car before trying to run away, and although he was shot at 90 times, he was only hit 60 times — still enough it would seem. Robert Crimo III threw away his murder weapon at the scene but was certainly assumed by police to have other weapons in his vehicle.
When these two events have been thoroughly analyzed, there will no doubt be explanations that seem to satisfy everyone; still, it will be difficult to ignore the underlying racism. Racism can be a subtle thing. No less a critic of affirmative action and programs designed to benefit the black population of the country than Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has complained of the white liberalism that created such programs. WNYC’s “On the Media” cites Cory Robins, author of “The Enigma of Clarence Thomas,” as mentioning Thomas’ hatred of the smiles of white liberals. How weird is that? Well, it isn’t all that weird. For Thomas, who said he preferred the clear hatred of white supremacists to the smiles of white liberals, those smiles are a clear sign of condescension. For him, that condescension is a display of the “haves” toward the less intelligent, less capable, less equal “have-notes,” the recipients of white liberal largess.
Fortunately, not all blacks are as sensitive as Clarence Thomas and not all white liberals are condescending. Even so, subtle racism, as described above, plays a part in police shootings of blacks and remains as much a problem as the overt racism of white supremacist groups because it is harder for an individual to recognize and admit. Perhaps the only way to overcome racism — subtle and otherwise — is to realize that our bodies, with their multifarious differences including skin color, are no more than vehicles for our conscious selves, which we all have in common. It is the conscious self that we need to focus on and not the shallow physical manifestations that lie on the surface of our respective vehicles. If this seems radical, then the teachings of practically all religions are radical as well.
Guy Gosselin lives in Gorham.
