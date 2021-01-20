The “joint” letter from the Androscoggin Valley Chamber, Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority asking DOT to lower the speed limit on a section of Route 110 from Dalton Mountain Motor Sports to the Jericho Park Entrance perked my interest.
It states that “many” of the requests came from land owners within the short stretch who would like direct access to the park. This landowner has never been approached by these organizations as stated. Also not sure if a public hearing has taken place as we have not been notified. Perhaps the three other homes located on Rte 110 have been approached, but we have not.
I would like to go on record as stating that four-wheelers and side by sides have been using this stretch for the past two years. Many are rentals from Northeast Rental in Gorham and there are a fair share of locals. When contacted regarding a rental that went up and down the road, then did a turn around on our neighbors lawn, Northeast was less than helpful. Fish and Game as well as the sheriff’s department were the only two enforcement agencies that took this action seriously.
On any given weekend, as many as 30 to 40 machines use this illegal stretch. Machines are heard between the hours of 9 and 11 p.m. There is no enforcement presence. This stretch is used by seriously large truck traffic. This road is also used by a large number of vehicles. Coming down the hill vehicles are going from the posted 50 mph speed limit to 70 and above. This is a true danger for ATVs pulling out from Jericho.
All ATVs see the signs at the end of the Jericho Park road indicating they are not allowed to use Route 110 but these signs are ignored. We’ve had as many as eight machines come into our back lawn because they saw an unmarked trail and chose to use it. In addition, we’ve had them come into our yard knowing it is not a legal trail.
Some dirt bikes use this section of Route 110 to race. Others go down the side of the road at a very slow speed. Many with small children. These are all indications of an accident waiting to happen. There is an ATV with a plow who regularly goes up to Jericho Park. Due to the lack of snow, we are currently seeing machines use Route 110 on a regular basis. Without regular patrols this will endanger more lives. It’s a tragedy waiting to happen.
The state maintains Route 110 in excellent condition, especially in the winter. There is a concern that the City will continue their no plow directive as is obvious on the section of Route 110 where the state and city separate by the beer distribution center.
There would have to be a change in the city’s policy of plowing especially if the speed limit is changed. Changing speed and hitting a section which might not be plowed but turns into thick slush, means we end up with accidents near or landing on our property, perhaps taking down a telephone pole or worse yet hitting our home. It is disheartening to read that the “major” land owners on the section support the change but the “minor” home owners” don’t get included in the decision.
The economy is important to our community but so is the respect and safety of the taxpayers. We have machines and enjoy being out on the trails but have never gone down Route 110 to get to the City. There is an easy route to get from our home to the legal trail. I am not opposed to this sport but would hope more thought is given to landowners and safety before using money and economy to request this change.
Deborah Fielder Fysh lives in Berlin.
