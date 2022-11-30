The importance of traditions are lost to us when we are young. They were often dreaded, and looked upon as a burden that prevented us from partaking in the activities we really wanted to be engaging in like riding our bikes, spending time with friends, and during the winter, building snow forts or having neighborhood snowball fights.
I have very little to complain in terms of the inconveniences of family traditions, my family practiced very few throughout my youth.
Christmas morning was spent opening presents which then cleared the afternoon for me to touch base with my friends and talk about “what we got.” This of course pre-dated cellsphones, and calling on a land line was really not our style, so instead all of us would grab one toy and converge on the predetermined house to gather and share. It seemed for hours that we would run through the list and compare “how we made out,” while starting to make plans for the remainder of the school break.
I’m not sure of the exact date but around the same year we began the Christmas Eve gathering at my sisters, the Christmas light-up Santa appeared in the garage window at Indigo Hill Road.
Somewhere during my father’s travels he had acquired it, although to this day none of us are sure how it arrived. This plastic light up Santa, as I like to call it, became my father’s prized possession.
As the holiday season arrived, from the top corner in the garage, the plastic light-up Santa would make its way to the window. For decades, my father would brag to me how everyone in Somersworth loved it, and how “they expect” for him to put it in the window each year and light it up.
His obsession, and ego related to the plastic light up Santa, drove me insane. I could not comprehend why he loved the darn thing so much, or how he really thought that everyone in Somersworth marked their holiday calendar around the re-appearance of “Gordie’s light up Santa.”
As we move through life, we become more awakened. We gain insight and understanding of the things that are important: life, family, friends and traditions. We experience the aging of our parents, their “slowing down,” their passing, and the reversal of roles as we become their caretakers. My father’s energy began to slow in 2017 and was not the same as it was when the plastic Santa first arrived.
Battles with cancer and Alzheimer’s finalized his circle of life in 2020, when he passed. During the time of his health battles, an outdated electrical system in the garage led to a few years of darkness with the plastic Santa. It is with that darkness, that I realized its importance, and what my father saw in it. Throughout that three-year period, I lost track of the amount of people who have stopped me and asked why my father no longer “lights up the Santa,” and when will it be returning. Each time I had to explain the reasoning behind its absence, it became more apparent to me. The object, which I use to loathe, became the object that I had developed a deep level of respect, pride, and connection to.
I have willingly, with honor and pride, become the guardian of the light-up plastic Santa. To my surprise, when the torch was passed, I discovered there were actually two Santas. They now illuminate the dark street that I live upon. Each night when I throw the switch to power them up, I feel as if I am restoring my father’s “light” and spreading the love and happiness he had for the holiday season. It brings me joy to carry on the tradition of “Gordy’s plastic Santa,” and while its location has moved, I have also inherited my father’s insanity associated with it.
As the new guardian of “Gordy’s plastic Santa,” the tradition will continue with me. I look forward to Christmas in the future when both Santa’s will be illuminated in two different locations, one from the window of the garage at Indigo Hill Road, and one from my porch. It is my duty now to continue the tradition, to continue to shine its Christmas light, and to remind all the nature of the holidays: honoring each other, carrying on traditions, and celebrating the universal bond we all share. Its light will continue to shine even now my father’s physical light has been extinguished. With each yearly lighting, it reminds me of him and the love he had for the holiday season. Like my father, I now look forward to its relighting each year, and look forward to the day when I will pass on the tradition of “Gordy’s plastic Santa” to another to honor and continue.
Dana Hilliard is the mayor of Somersworth and in November lost in a bid to unseat Executive Councilor Joe Kenney.
