BERLIN — The past year of 2022 has been a good year for the long-term future of our great city.

We began the year looking for a qualified replacement for longtime City Manager Jim Wheeler and we could not be more proud of the hiring of Phillip Warren Jr. as our new manager. Phil is very experienced in a host of areas in municipal management in communities large and small with varying degrees of wealth. During his second interview, Mr. Warren was eager to take on the challenges the city of Berlin faces as we reinvent our future and I am excited to work side by side with him as we chart a new course.

