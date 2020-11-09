Dear Gov. Sununu,
Earlier this month, mayors from across the state met virtually to discuss the challenges facing our cities, and how we can best address them in a collaborative manner. We discussed many topics, but it was clear that homelessness is a crisis experienced by each of our communities that needs to be a top priority addressed at the state level.
The number of unsheltered people living outside is increasing throughout our state and country. In recent months, in an effort to prevent community spread of COVID-19 and allow for social distancing, shelters have been forced to decompress and reduce the number of available beds. We have worked to increase sheltering options, including opening up additional facilities, but despite safety measures, many individuals experiencing homelessness still do not feel safe staying in shelters.
But while the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem, we were seeing an increase in those living unsheltered prior to this crisis. From 2014 to 2018, the State of New Hampshire experienced a 5 percent increase in individual adults experiencing homelessness and a 6 percent increase in families.
As time goes on, hundreds more face the prospect of losing their homes or apartments due to increased housing costs, loss of income, mental illness, substance use disorder, family break up, and domestic violence. It is only with the State’s support that we collectively can adequately address this homelessness crisis from a state-wide perspective. We need swift action, and we look forward to working with you on collaborative solutions to this crisis.
New Hampshire’s cold winter months are always a difficult time for those experiencing homelessness, and in the short term, our communities are focused on fatality prevention and harm reduction. Our cities have been developing a winter sheltering plan for months, but due to a lack of funding and emergency shelter beds in some communities, we are forced to rely on our faith-based communities to aid in response. With the very real possibility of loss of life, and many individuals experiencing homelessness living on state-owned properties, the State must be a part of the planning and implementation of a cohesive winter shelter surge plan for emergency sheltering in the winter months and beyond. While the imminent threat of the cold winter months is upon us, we must have a broader strategy to approach the growing issue of homelessness in the Granite State. The last statewide homelessness plan was completed in 2006, and it is clear that we need a new statewide plan to address and prevent homelessness. We all bear a responsibility in ending homelessness, and a partnership between local communities, both rural and urban, and the State is the only way to adequately serve the New Hampshire residents living unsheltered.
Our statewide plan cannot focus only on increasing emergency shelter beds and crisis response, but must be a “Housing First’’ approach. It should include a comprehensive housing plan, with a statewide increase of supportive, transitional and affordable housing options, that can accommodate the unique needs of specific populations, such as couples, victims of domestic violence, families with children, and felons, as well as increased access to mental health and substance use treatment and services.
Because of a lack of an overarching state-wide approach, our communities’ homelessness strategies have been reactive rather than proactive. The state must take a role in designing an incident command infrastructure to address homelessness, similar to the Governor’s Commission on Alcohol and Other Drugs, to establish a set of metrics to determine success, and implement accountability measures, and progress tracking to ensure positive outcomes. Right now, each community and nonprofit organization is managing their own response to homelessness, with little accountability or metrics that prove positive outcomes for those experiencing homelessness.
Right now, so many of the services for those experiencing homelessness are focused around our larger communities, which has resulted in homelessness being far more visible in our cities. However, in Manchester, only 27 percent of those residing outside identify as being “from Manchester.” And communities like Keene, the only city in the Monadnock region, bear the responsibility for homelessness and support services for their entire county. In order to prevent a cluster of those experiencing homelessness in our cities, we must have a coordinated State response to ensure an equal distribution of mental health and SUD services, as well as access to transitional and supportive housing options in every community.
We’ve seen the positive impact that a comprehensive strategy can have in the reduction of those experiencing homelessness, particularly in the veteran community. In 2009, the VA put forth an ambitious goal of ending veteran homelessness and implemented a cohesive nation-wide strategy, and since that time, veteran homelessness has been reduced by nearly 50 percent, with entire states and communities eradicating veteran homelessness entirely.
We cannot lose sight of the fact that those experiencing homelessness in our communities are residents of New Hampshire, who deserve our respect, care, and assistance. These individuals make up our most vulnerable populations, who have suffered due to a lack of coordinated statewide response. We look forward to working with the state as a partner in preventing and ending homelessness in New Hampshire.
Thank you.
Rick Becksted, Mayor of Portsmouth
Jim Bouley, Mayor of Concord
Bob Carrier, Mayor of Dover
Joyce Craig, Mayor of Manchester
Jim Donchess, Mayor of Nashua
Paul Grenier, Mayor of Berlin
Tony Giunta, Mayor of Franklin
George Hansel, Mayor of Keene
Dana Hilliard, Mayor of Somersworth
Andrew Hosmer, Mayor of Laconia
Charlene Lovett, Mayor of Claremont
Tim McNamara, Mayor of Lebanon
Caroline McCarley, Mayor of Rochester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.