BERLIN — The zoning board ruled Monday it does not have standing to hear an appeal of the city’s rejection of an application for a solar-powered podway on Jericho Mountain.
Earlier this year, David Brooks of Jericho Mountain Wind Company filed an application for a special exception to allow construction of a podway that would carry tourists and visitors to the top of the mountain in small four-person pods. Recreational facilities are allowed in the rural residential zone by special exception.
But Jericho Power LLC, which operates three wind turbines on Jericho Mountain Wind’s land, sent the city a written letter opposing the application. Jericho Power argued its lease with Jericho Mountain Wind gives it exclusive development rights to the property.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme rejected the application, ruling Jericho Mountain Wind must include a written letter from Jericho Power giving its consent to the project. In her decision, Laflamme wrote that going forward without the agreement of all the parties would be a waste of resources for both the applicant and the city.
Brooks filed an appeal of Laflamme’s administrative decision to the zoning board. The board discussed the matter at its June 29 meeting and then recessed until July 27 to allow the board to seek legal advice.
After a brief non-public session Monday to review advice from Attorney Laura Spector-Morgan of Laconia, board member Nathan Morin made a motion to dismiss the appeal and the board voted in favor.
Board Chair Dana Hoyt explained to Brooks that the board’s authority is limited to specific zoning ordinance issues.
“It simply does not fall under our jurisdiction to rule on this administrative appeal,” Hoyt said.
Brooks is working with Transit X, a Massachusetts company that has developed the concept of solar-charged pods that would cruise above traffic on a thin rail or micro-guide. Transit X developer Michael Stanley envisions his system as a privately funded sustainable public transit system that will revolutionize transportation.
The board granted a special exception to Wayne and Claudette Moynihan, allowing them to convert their small office building at 206 Main St. into a single family dwelling.
Wayne Moynihan explained that he ran his law practice from the building until he retired. He said the building has been on the market for years and there has been little interest.
Moynihan said he would like to convert the building into a single family home, using the same footprint and maintaining the current roof line. He pointed out the building is a business general zone, which allows for residential use by special exception.
Moynihan said there are a lot of vacant buildings on that section of Main Street and getting his building occupied might help generate activity. He said there is existing parking on site and his request would not be detrimental to the public’s health and safety.
The board received a letter from abutter Paul Cusson, who owns the Albert Theater, supporting Moynihan’s request.
