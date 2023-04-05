Zhukovskyy Jurors Keep Privacy After Threats, AG and Sununu Comments

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy

LANCASTER — The identities of the 12 jurors who found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty in the fatal crash that took the lives of seven motorcycle riders will remain secret despite attempts by the Boston Globe to unseal the names.

Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein ruled this week the jurors are entitled to keep their identities private, in part, because of the threats and intimidation that followed the verdicts in August. Among those Bornstein cited as engaging in this intimidation are Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella.

