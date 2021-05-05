LANCASTER — The long delayed trial of former State Sen. Jeff Woodburn is set to get underway Monday, May 10, in Coos County Superior Court. Attorneys spent much of Wednesday picking a jury for the upcoming trial.
The 55-year old Woodburn has pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, four counts of simple assault, two counts of criminal trespass and one count of criminal mischief. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
Defense Attorney Donna Brown of Manchester and Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward questioned more than 30 potential jurors Wednesday before a final jury was picked by 3 p.m.
Brown focused a number of questions on whether a potential juror would have a problem with a man claiming self-defense in a case where he was attacked by a woman.
Ward, on the other hand, asked some potential jurors if they could follow the law in that someone can only claim self-defense when he or she believes they are in danger of being harmed themselves.
At one point, Brown objected to Ward's characterizing the woman who made the allegations as a victim instead of alleged victim, but the objection was overruled by Judge Peter Bornstein.
The case would normally be heard in district court because the charges are misdemeanors. But the parties agreed to move it to Superior Court to avoid a second trial if Woodburn was found guilty in district court and appealed the verdict to superior court.
At the time of his arrest in August 2018, Woodburn was a state senator and senate minority leader. He lost his bid for re-election that fall. The alleged victim was his fiancée at the time, former Coos County Democratic Chair Emily Jacobs.
The case has been delayed for well over two and a half years because of COVID-19 and also due to extensive discovery and motion by the parties.
