CONCORD — Former State Senator Jeff Woodburn argued before the state Supreme Court Tuesday that the trial court erred in refusing to allow him to argue self-defense. Woodburn was found guilty in May 2021 on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, simple assault, and two counts of criminal mischief. Five other counts were rejected by the jury.
Woodburn represented himself, telling the three justices hearing his appeal that he is not a lawyer. Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald and Justice Gary Hick both recused themselves from hearing the appeal.
Woodburn argued the lower court erred by not instructing the jury it could consider self-defense and allowing him to present evidence of the victim’s alleged prior aggression against him. He said he was a passenger in a car driven by his then-fiancée Emily Jacobs on the evening of Dec. 15, 2017 when the pair got in a heated argument and he asked to be let out. When she did not stop, Woodburn said he grabbed at the steering wheel and Jacobs stopped the car. When he told her, he was going to call a friend to pick him up, Woodburn said she grabbed for his phone. Woodburn said Jacobs confined him in her car and noted that the definition of simple assault includes confinement.
He said the two struggled over possession of the cell phone and Woodburn argued that Jacobs grabbing for his phone was similar to a purse snatcher and gave him the right to respond which he did by biting her hand. Woodburn pointed out they were on a dirt road in Jefferson on a winter night.
Arguing for the prosecution, N.H. Assistant Attorney General Joshua L. Speicher said the court denied Woodburn’s request for self-defense instruction because there was “ simply no evidence that would have supported a rational finding in favor of self-defense.” He added there was no evidence Jacobs had used or even threatened to use force.
Justice James Bassett pointed out that Woodburn testified there was a constant problem of Jacobs trying to block him from leaving when things got too hot. Speicher was also asked about testimony that Woodburn was trying to get away from the situation and was prevented from leaving the car and then was not being able to call for assistance.
Speicher said Jacob refusing to stop immediately when Woodburn said stop does not equal confinement. The attorney pointed out that Jacobs did stop the car and Woodburn did call his friend and asked if he wanted to drink.
Speicher was asked if the standard for providing the jury instruction is there be some evidence that non-deadly force was going to be used against him.
“There's no evidence in the record that the complainant ever touched Mr. Woodburn. And the complainant actually said on direct and was not challenged, that she never actually touched his phone …”he responded.
In his written arguments to the court, Woodburn also argued his constitutional rights were violated when Coos Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein ruled the defense could not cross-examine the victim about her alleged recording of conversations with Woodburn without his knowledge and about her alleged theft of his private journal. Woodburn is also objecting to the trial court’s decision to seal or redact several pleadings in the case.
But oral arguments, with 15 minutes allotted per side, centered on the lack of jury instruction on self -defense.
Woodburn was sentenced to serve 60 days in the House of Correction but has remained free on bail while his appeal is heard.
Woodburn was Senate Minority Leader when he was arrested in Aug. 2018 and Jacobs was head of the Coos County Democratic Party and a candidate for Coos County Treasurer.
