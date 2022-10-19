CONCORD — Former State Senator Jeff Woodburn argued before the state Supreme Court Tuesday that the trial court erred in refusing to allow him to argue self-defense. Woodburn was found guilty in May 2021 on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, simple assault, and two counts of criminal mischief. Five other counts were rejected by the jury.

Woodburn represented himself, telling the three justices hearing his appeal that he is not a lawyer. Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald and Justice Gary Hick both recused themselves from hearing the appeal.

