A bugler steps away after playing "Taps" at Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony, near the Vietnam veterans' station at Veterans Memorial Park in Berlin. The station honors the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans including Marine Richard A. Demers, who died at age 20. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
A bugler steps away after playing "Taps" at Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony, near the Vietnam veterans' station at Veterans Memorial Park in Berlin. The station honors the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans including Marine Richard A. Demers, who died at age 20. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
Memorial for Randy S. Rosenberg, Operation Iraqi Freedom (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
A salute for all veterans who served at Veterans Memorial Park on Nov. 11. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
At Veterans Memorial Park in Berlin, a memorial to those soldiers who are Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
Spanish-American War monument at Veterans Memorial Park in Berlin. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
Civil War monument on Veterans Memorial Park in Berlin. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
Honoring those from Coos County who fought in the Korean War. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
Enscribed are the names of those who fought and served in World War II. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
Soldiers from Berlin who served in World War I are recognized for their service in a monument near the historic train station. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
BERLIN — Following a tight schedule and a roving ceremony on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, a muster began at 8 a.m. at the Berlin VFW.
The motorcade departed at 8:40 a.m., reaching Milan Village at 9 a.m. and Dummer Town Hall at 9:20 a.m. The procession stopped briefly at the Berlin VFW before going on to honor veterans at the Vietnam Veterans Park at 10 a.m., the World War I Memorial at the historic train station near the current post office and Veterans Memorial Park at the Glen Avenue and Main Street entrance to the city, with the closing ceremony at Veterans Memorial Bridge.
U.S. Marine Corps veterans Tony Dube, Dave Dubey and Brandon Dupuis were among the program participants.
Residents and other civilians stood quietly throughout the Veterans Memorial Park program in advance of a three-gun salute by participants at the opposite end of the park.
Dupuis read aloud a Veterans Day prayer:
"Almighty God, we stand here today to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served their country in the Armed Forces. Accept our thanksgiving for their sacrifices and the sacrifices of their families, which have purchased for us a free land. Cause us never to take for granted their devotion to liberty. Let our spirits be proud of them, let their hearts be compassionate, and our minds clear and determined in giving them the honor and respect they deserve. Rekindle within us a flame of selfless unwavering devotion to duty, that we may never be found wanting in those qualities of spirit and mind which are able to preserve our homes, our communities, and the peace of our Nation. Grant, we pray, joy and fulfillment and your peace to those brave men and women. Amen."
(A video of the ceremony can be viewed on earlier-created The Berlin DailySun’s Facebook page. It is a vimeo.com recording titled, “Veterans Day in Berlin, N.H., Nov. 11, 2022.”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.