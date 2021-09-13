BERLIN — Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the White Mountain Auxiliary to Berlin VFW Post 2520 decided to honor local firefighters and police officers with special plaques recognizing them for their service.
On Friday, Auxiliary President Colleen Pierce and Treasurer Bob Pelletier drove to Jericho Deli, which had donated a large number of food items including pizzas, sandwiches and snacks to the firefighters and police officers.
Pierce and Pelletier then drove to both the Berlin Police Department and the Berlin Fire Department to provide the meals and offer thanks to both departments for their service to the community.
Saturday morning, members of the Berlin Police Department met with fire department personnel at the Fire Department on Main Street for the annual observance of 9/11 and at that time Pierce presented Capt. Ray Dube with a plaque honoring the Berlin Fire Department and Deputy Police Chief Daniel Bureau with a plaque honoring the Berlin Police Department.
Pelletier then read the citation honoring both departments.
The ceremony included the fire department ringing the bell at the exact moments that the planes struck the towers in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as a gun salute from the VFW Post 2520 Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League No. 1111, who presented the colors during the ceremony.
During the ceremony, police officers and firefighters stood in silence in front of the fire department in a solemn reminder of what happened on that fateful day.
“We just want to recognize them for all they do for the community,” Pelletier said. “They do important work serving the community and keeping the community safe.”
Pelletier said the members of the auxiliary wanted to do something special for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the membership all agreed that recognizing both departments with plaques would be the best way to both honor the importance of the day and bring recognition to our local departments.
