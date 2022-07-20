LANCASTER — Weeks State Park Summer Program for July 21 will be “Exemplary Country Estates of New Hampshire” presented by Cristina Ashjian.
In the early 20th century, the New Hampshire Board of Agriculture launched a program to boost the rural economy and promote tourism through the sale of abandoned farms and estates to summer residents.
After describing the country house movement, Cristina Ashjian will focus attention on some of the great country estates featured in the New Hampshire program between 1902 and 1913.
Which private estates were recognized as exemplary, and who were their owners? Using historic images and texts, Ashjian discusses well-known estates now open to the public such as The Fells on Lake Sunapee, The Rocks in Bethlehem, Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site in Cornish, and she includes local examples when possible.
Ashjian is an art historian and an independent scholar based in Moultonborough, where she is presently the chair of the Moultonborough Heritage Commission.
Her current research focuses on late 19th- and early 20th century country estates.
Ashjian holds a Master of Arts in the history of art from the Courtauld Institute of Art, University of London and a Ph.D. in modern art and architecture from Northwestern University.
This program is sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities.
This free program will be in the Great Room of the Summit Lodge of Weeks State Park and will begin at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to come early and bring a picnic supper, or climb the Fire Tower for one of the best views north of the notches.
Weeks State Park is located on the east side of Route 3, about 2 miles south of Lancaster. Carpooling is strongly suggested if possible for the events.
The summer programs are sponsored by the Weeks State Park Association, N.H. Division of Parks, and the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.