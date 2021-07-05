GORHAM — Mother Nature put a wrinkle in the plans for the Fourth of July celebration in Gorham this weekend, resulting in the cancellation of the parade but adding a day of carnival and moving the fireworks display to Sunday.
Originally, Gorham Fourth of July Committee members had scheduled Saturday, July 3, as the main day for activities, culminating in a fireworks show that evening.
In past years, the show had been on July 4, but due to a scheduling conflict with the provider, JPI Pyrotechnics, the show had to be held on Saturday according to the original plans.
Those plans were forced to change Saturday morning due to steady rains, which continued on and off throughout the day.
The committee announced the cancellations of the fireworks show, car show and main parade just prior to noon on Saturday on the event’s Facebook page, not long before the parade was set to begin, with a note that the fireworks show would be rescheduled at a later unidentified date.
While the rains resulted in the cancellation of Saturday’s main events, it actually resulted in a benefit of sorts as well.
Originally, Saturday was supposed to be the end of all Fourth of July events in the town, but due to the rain, everything but the parade and car show was shifted to Sunday.
The committee announced the updated plans Saturday afternoon on their Facebook page.
Miller Amusements, which was providing the carnival and midway entertainment stuck around for another day to provide their amusements on Sunday beginning at 5 p.m.
The fireworks, which originally couldn’t be held on the Fourth, was now set for Sunday, and the celebration even had musical entertainment in the form of the group New Strain on Sunday night.
While the grounds at the Gorham Common were still damp from rain storms over the weekend, dozens of families came out to enjoy the extra day of festivities by riding rides, eating, participating in a variety of games and watching the fireworks display, which went off as planned at 10 p.m. on the day organizers wanted to have it in the first place.
