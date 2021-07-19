First responders helped a 14-year old girl escape after falling into the Androscoggin River over last Saturday. They also rescued a veteran hiker off Mount Adams and answered a call to an accident that destroyed a 52-year old sign on Randolph Hill.
It was all in a weekend’s work for emergency personnel.
At about 6 p.m. Saturday, Berlin Police received a call that a girl had fallen into the Androscoggin River near Smith Hydro Park on Glen Avenue.
Responding to the scene with police were Berlin Fire Department and Berlin Emergency Medical Services.
Rescue personnel had to scale the face of a 15-foot ledge to get to the teen, who had gotten caught in the current of the river but by the time rescuers could get to her she had gotten to the shore and was sitting on the river bank with other teens.
She was treated at the scene for cuts and reported she was not able to walk out.
Firefighters set up an anchor and rope system and used a Stokes litter to haul the teen up and over the ledge with assistance from police and bystanders.
She was loaded into the Berlin EMS ambulance and taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for evaluation. Her injuries were believed to be minor.
Earlier in the day, Guy Jubinville, 69, of Moultonborough was coming down Spur trail, after summiting Mount Adams, when he slipped on a rock slab around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
NH Fish and Game said Jubinville reported that it was not a hard fall but enough to suffer a leg injury that would not allow him to walk out on his own.
Described as a very experienced hiker, Jubinville was a past member of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team.
Members of the AVSAR said he was reluctant to call for help, knowing the difficulty of such a carry-out rescue.
Rescuers had Jubinville to the parking lot shortly before 8 p.m., where a waiting Gorham ambulance transported him to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of his injured leg.
For over half a century, the Grand View Lodge Cabins sign has stood on the top of Randolph Hill, marking the family lodge owned by Virginia Bean.
The sign was heavily damaged Sunday when it was hit by a car.
N.H. State Police reported two motor vehicles were traveling on Route 2 when one vehicle pulled in front of the other.
The second vehicle struck the first vehicle and then left the roadway and crashed into the sign.
Only minor injuries were reported. Additional details about the accident were not available at press time.
