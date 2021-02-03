BERLIN — After six years on the school board, Louise Valliere has resigned. The city council accepted the resignation Monday night with deep regret.
“It has been a pleasure to serve with a group of very special educators and students,” she said in her official letter of resignation, thanking the council for its ongoing support of the city’s schools.
“I will miss it a great deal,” she said.
Under the city charter, the city council fills the vacancy and interested people are urged to apply. Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, to submit a letter of interest to the city clerk’s office.
The council will vote at its Feb. 22 meeting on a replacement.
The school board is in the middle of preparing its fiscal 2021-22 budget to present to the city manager to include in his budget presentation to the city council.
During Valliere’s term on the board, the school district closed the Brown School, hired Superintendent of Schools Julie King, fought for state education funding, and for the past year has been operating the system in the middle of a pandemic.
In her candidate questionnaire last year, she said budgeting has been a significant challenge during her time on the board. She said the board deliberated at length before making the difficult decisions it faced and said they were guided by the needs of the students.
A native of Berlin, Valliere has three children who graduated from Berlin High and a grandson in the pre-school program. She is a retired psychiatric nurse.
