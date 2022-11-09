Winter clothing and other items for the Ukrainian relief effort may be dropped off at the former New Balance Store (above) at Settlers Green between the hours of 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 1-15. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Natalya Robinson of Madison is the manager of COACH at Settlers Green in North Conway. She holding her second Ukraine relief effort, from Nov. 1-15. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
CONWAY — Natalya Robinson of Madison, who manages the COACH Outlet at Settlers Green, come Nov. 1-15 is resuming her clothing and needed items drive for the people of war-torn Ukraine. It follows up on April’s successful effort when hundreds of items were donated at Robinson’s store at Settlers Green.
Instead of dropping off items at COACH, a new location at the former New Balance Store (once a hangar for the White Mountain Airport) at the entrance to Settlers Green across from Applebee’s will be used as a dropping off area from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 1-15.
“We’ll have it staffed with volunteers and if anyone can’t make those hours, call me on my cell phone and we can arrange for a time for donations. Also, volunteers can call me at (603) 733-7925,” said Robinson.
She said people may also call her to arrange for pickup of items.
A resident of the United States since 2005 when she moved here to be with her husband Tim Robinson, Robinson was raised in Crimea, which Russia’s Vladimir Putin annexed.
Her mother still lives in Crimea and was on a train a few hours before the 12-mile Kerch Strait bridge that is the sole bridge linking the occupied Crimean Penninsula to Russia was hit by explosives Oct. 8. The Ukrainian government did not publicly take responsibility for the explosion, according to The New York Times.
Last April, Robinson started her donation drive after spending two weeks in Germany, where she volunteered in Berlin, assisting refugees. She worked with her graduate student daughter Lidiya Dzhumayeva, 27, a 2013 Kennett High and 2017 University of New Hampshire graduate who is studying in Berlin.
Last spring, people donated clothing and blankets, hygiene items, along with children’s books, coloring pencils, stickers and small toys along with sleeping bags, blankets, flashlights with extra batteries and emergency candles and ground pads, Ziploc bags and non-perishable food items (such as granola bars, canned fish, protein bars, dried fruit and nuts.
This time, with winter coming, she is asking once again for blankets, sleeping bags, winter coats, warm flannel pajamas, gloves, hats, wool socks for all ages and gender. She is not seeking food or toiletries this time.
“We are asking for socks, underwear and T-shirts for the men on the front line as well,” she said.
She said she will know more by the end of the month about raising funds and items for an orphanage from eastern Ukraine whose children have been evacuated to Poland. “It’s another project that I was asked to take on so I will have further information soon,” said Robinson.
She also is seeking donations for a fund established to purchase drones for the Ukrainains in their fight. “It costs $2,850 for each DJ1 MAVIC 3 Fly drone,” she said.
Checks may be dropped off at COACH or sent to a non-profit Ukrainian-American organization, The Loving Lifeline, 32 Manchester Road, Auburn, N.H. 03032 with “Drone Project” in the memo line.
The organization was established by Ukrainian-Americans following the start of the war last February.
She told the story of two Ukrainian families who were sponsored to come to Mount Washington Valley. The first family arrived July 21 and includes Kristina Prasula and her son, Miron, 12; and her brother Kiril Prasula and his wife Kateryna, the latter of whom is working for Robinson at COACH.
They were sponsored by Kristina and Kiril’s mother, Yulia Perkins, who has been in Mount Washington Valley for nine years and is employed at the Gap at Settlers Green.
“Another family arrived on Aug. 24 and consists of Tamara Palagitska and daughters Anastasiya, 12, who is a seventh-grader at Kennett Middle School and Sofia, 8, a third-grader at Madison Elementary. They were sponsored by Nancy Carlson and Joseph Ferreira of Madison,” said Robinson.
Their father, Dmytro, who is 40, must remain in Ukraine under the laws there as all men of fighting age are not allowed to leave the country.
“Nancy Carlson of the Yankee Smokehouse in West Ossipee called the store last spring to inquire about donations and then we began talking about Ukraine and life. She told me they wanted to help the family of Dmytro, who is a former exchange student employee who had worked for them in 2005. So she and her husband Joseph sponsored this family to come,” said Robinson.
Both families came to the United States through the Uniting for Ukraine program, a government program that allows people from Ukraine to find refuge in the country for up to two years.
Robinson plans to set up an interview with the two families with the Sun, serving as translator for the families. She has been assisting them in that regard as they adapt to living in a new country.
For further information, call Robinson at (603) 733-7925.
