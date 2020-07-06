BERLIN — Separate crashes over the holiday weekend lead to two people being air lifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment of serious injuries.
At 4:15 on Saturday, July 4, N.H. Fish and Game received a report that a Utility Terrain Vehicle had rolled over and crashed on the Brook Road Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park. According to a release issued by Fish and Game, Joshua Lisi, 31, of East Providence, R.I., was making a turn in a small gravel pit next to the trail when the rental UTV he was operating rolled over onto its side. The passenger in the UTV, Samantha Cafaro, 29, also of East Providence, R.I., sustained a serious injury. Lisi was with family who were operating a separate UTV.
Berlin Fire Department and Berlin Emergency Medical Service personnel responded to the scene and Cafaro was treated on-scene and then place in the BFD UTV and transported from the scene to a waiting ambulance staged nearby. She was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment and ultimately transported by the DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for additional care and treatment.
At about the same time, N.H. State Police responded to a serious motor vehicle collision in Dixville Notch. Mary-Ann Gilbert, 62, and her passenger, Brenda Marquis, 54, both of Colebrook had stopped at the turnout/picnic area in Dixville Notch to take a short rest. Gilbert, was out of the car, believed to be retrieving an item in another area of the 2014 Dodge Avenger. The press release said for an unknown reason the car began to roll and struck Gilbert, causing serious injuries. The two women were taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, where Marquis was treated and released. But Gilbert was transported via helicopter to MHDC in Lebanon for further treatment.
Anyone with further information or who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Tyler Brennan at 223-6188 or tyler.brennan@dos.nh.gov. The State Police-Troop F was assisted on scene by members of the N.H. State Police-Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, the Errol Fire Department and the Errol Fast Squad.
