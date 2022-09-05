BERLIN — Two people were hurt — one seriously — in OHRV crashes in Jericho Mountain State Park on Saturday.
At about 4 p.m., N.H. Fish and Game received a call reporting a utility terrain vehicle roll-over on the Forest Service Bypass Trail in Berlin.
Matthew S. Johnson, 33 of Venice, Calif., lost control of the rental UTV after failing to negotiate a tight turn.
Upon losing control, the UTV subsequently rolled over and the operator sustained a serious injury. The UTV was damaged as a result. Due to the severity of Johson's injury, EMS personnel ultimately transported him by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.
Responding to the scene were Berlin Police and Fire Departments as well as emergency medical services personnel from Berlin Ambulance.
Fish and Game said OHRV riders must be mindful of trail conditions, potential hazards and other trail users and operate within their own limits when out of the trails.
Fish and Games said enforcement said it is while understanding that the trails are being used by both novice and experienced riders.
When recreating on trails, State law requires that “…in all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle or object.”
Determining that operator inattention and unreasonable speed were the primary contributing factors in the rollover, Johnson was issued a summons for unreasonable speed.
Earlier on Saturday at approximately 12:25 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a trail bike crash on Kimball’s Way in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin by N.H. State Police Troop F.
At the scene, witnesses stated that while riding up Kimball Way, near the junction of Border Run Trail, the minor, who had been travelling second in a group of three trail bikes, struck a rock and lost control of his machine.
That resulted in the youth dropping the machine to the side and jumping off to avoid injury. The machine went into a ditch, and the youth operator landed next to the trail. Upon standing up, he felt pain and an emergency call was placed.
The minor operator was treated for his injuries on scene by Berlin EMS personnel and then transported by Berlin Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.
At the time of the incident, the operator was not travelling at a high rate of speed, so more serious injury was avoided. Authorities believe inattention is the most likely contributing factor in this incident.
