The filing period for the upcoming primary and general election has closed and there are few contested primary races for local elected positions. Redistricting has resulted in the loss of a state representative seat in Coos County and changed the layout of the senate and executive council districts.
Executive Council District 1: This district has been changed significantly with many of the Grafton County towns being exchanged for ones in Carroll County.
Since the death of Executive Councilor Raymond Burton, Republican Joseph Kenney of Wakefield and Democrat Michael Cryans of Hanover have competed five times for the seat with Kenney winning four of the elections.
But under redistricting, that competition is over because Cryans’ town of Hanover is now in District 2 and Cryans has filed to run in that district.
Kenney has filed for re-election in District 1 on the Republican ballot and will face Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard on the Democratic ticket.
Senate District 1: After multiple people announced interest in running for the District 1 State Senate seat, only two ended up filing for the position, which is currently vacant since Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton) stepped down to become Deputy Secretary of State.
Littleton Selectwoman and small business owner Carrie Gendreau has filed on the Republican side with Hennessey’s endorsement.
On the Democratic side, Edith Tucker of Randolph is running unopposed. Tucker has served three terms in the N.H. House of Representatives.
Senate District 1 encompasses all of Coos County and the northern half of Grafton County including Woodstock and Rumney.
State representatives
As a result of a drop in population since the 2010 U.S. Census, Coos County lost a state representative and now has a total of nine state representatives divided among seven districts.
The districts were changed to accommodate the reduction with Democrats complaining the redistricting was also designed to favor Republican candidates.
One of the biggest changes was with the city of Berlin, which had three representatives. It now has two representatives as District 5 and shares a third position with the so-called floterial District 7 which includes Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson, and Whitefield. Following are the candidates for both parties for the House districts;
• District 1: (Two seats) Democrat Cathleen A Fountain of Dalton, Republicans Troy Merner of Lancaster and James Tierney of Northumberland.
• District 2: Democrat Katherine Doherty of Dummer, Republican Arnold Davis of Milan.
• District 3: Republicans Mike Ouellet of Colebrook and Gary Whitehill of Stewartstown; no Democrat filed.
• District 4: Democrat Suzy Colt of Whitefield, Republican Seth King of Whitefield.
• District 5: (Two seats) Democrats Corinne Cascadden and Henry Noel, Republicans Gaston Gingues and Lori Korzen, all of Berlin.
• District 6: Democrats William Hatch and Dan Farland, Republican Jakob Unger, Jr., all of Gorham.
• District 7: Democrat Eamon Kelley of Berlin, John Greer of Carroll.
Coos County elected positions
All of those running for Coos County elected positions are incumbents with the exception of the District 1 Commissioner. After years in the position, Paul Grenier of Berlin decided to step down. Running for the District 1 Commissioner position is Rep. Robert Theberge of Berlin. All are running unopposed.
• County attorney: Democrat John McCormick of Lancaster
• Sheriff: Republican Brian Valerino
• Treasurer: Republican Suzanne Collins of Colebrook
• Register of deeds: Republican Leon Rideout of Lancaster
• Register of probate: Republican Teri Peterson of Lancaster
• Commissioner, District 1: Republican Robert Theberge of Berlin
• Commissioner, District 2: Republican Thomas Brady of Jefferson
State primary elections are Sept 13. State general elections are Nov. 8.
