BERLIN — OHRV trails in Jericho Mountain State Park received major damage from Tuesday’s heavy rains, and much of the southern portion of the park was closed yesterday.
Preston Baillargeon, trailmaster for the Presidential OHRV Club, said many of the small tributaries and brooks swelled with the rain and carried branches and dirt that plugged up culverts, washing out sections of trails and at least one bridge.
The main connector routes, Brook Road, Moose Road and Smitty Trail, all had portions that received heavy damage and were closed. Smitty connects trails in Gorham to the park, so there is no access from the park to Gorham. Gorham riders have to take the Presidential rail trail to Berlin and then access Jericho park from trails in the city.
Also closed were trails to the popular warming hut where many riders like to stop for a break and enjoy the view as well as Heat Stroke Trail and Erik’s Way.
But riders can still ride from park headquarters/campground area to Bufford’s Way and up to the wind tower, another popular viewing point. Trails on the Head Pond side of the tract were open.
Milan Trail Huggers reported no major damage to its trails and there were reports that Success Trails were also undamaged.
N.H. Trails Bureau officials could not be reached for comment. The office said they were on-site Wednesday, assessing the damage with members of the various clubs.
Baillargeon and his 11-year old grandson from Alabama were working on the Corridor 19 trail that runs from Gorham to Berlin. He said the trail was in decent shape but there were some large gullies they were filling and said the trail would be open Thursday.
