BERLIN — It is “Time to Grow” for the Androscoggin Food Cooperative.
Incorporated three years ago, the board of directors has spent considerable time putting together a solid vision and structure for a community-owned grocery store.
The board is now making a push to sign up new members and has a membership drive underway.
The goal of the cooperative is to create a community owned market that will provide healthy, and affordable food for everyone in the Androscoggin Valley, while providing fair wages for employees and income for local farmers. Like the Littleton Co-op, Androscoggin will be a hybrid co-op, selling a variety of organic and non-organic foods.
While the first year draws early adopters, board Vice President Peter Higbee said the early years for a proposed co-op can seem the slowest because of the planning and training that takes place.
“It seems like it takes forever if you don’t know we are working in the background,” he said.
In fact, Higbee said nationally it takes about eight years from incorporation to opening. The AFC incorporated in late 2018 but then the entire country was hit with the pandemic.
To become an owner/member, requires a one-time $200 equity payment that makes everyone an equal owner. The co-op board allows people to make eight $25 monthly payments or pay the lump sum at once.
Higbee said basically the co-op is selling a vision and seeking to attract people willing to invest in a community-owned food co-op without an immediate return. So far, the AFC has just under 300 members but needs to reach 600-700 members to begin searching for sites. He said picking a site usually kicks up enrollment and suggests that step would come sooner if people joined now.
The AFC is connected to organizations that help start-up co-ops like AFC. Earlier this month, the local board attended a meeting of other start-ups all over the Northeast to share strategies and best practices.
Higbee said many reported the pandemic slowed down their efforts to attract members. But last year, he said AFC gained 94 new members, which made them the envy of the start-ups. They hope to continue that progress by reaching out to the public. Every week at the Gorham Farmers Market, the Androscoggin Food Co-op staffs a booth where members provide information about the plans for a co-op store, answer any questions, and sign up members. At the end of the membership drive, they will pick a name out a hat of all the new members who have joined and will do the same for all the current members with each receiving a $50 token to spend at the Gorham Farmers Market.
Members of the cooperative board are willing to present to any local group that would like to hear about the plan and are willing to provide written material for newsletters, church bulletins, employee reports.
Higbee said the cooperative has a very active and committed board of directors and is looking to increase the board from seven to nine members. Board members are elected by the membership and must be members to serve. The co-op also accepts volunteer help.
The board has submitted two grant proposals to hire a consultant to advise them on outreach and communication and someone to update its website.
For more information, go to androfoodcoop@gmail.com
