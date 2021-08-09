COOS COUNTY — Law enforcement officials report the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles has skyrocketed as prices have risen for the rare metals contained in the emission control device.
Berlin Police Captain Jeff Lemoine said the department has recorded 19 thefts of converters since Jan. 1.
“We are actively investigating them and have developed suspects at this time,” Lemoine said.
State Police said its officers have responded to numerous catalytic converter thefts in northern New Hampshire.
Hiking trailheads are a favorite target for the thieves with U.S. Forest spokeswoman Colleen Manville reporting there have been about 20 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at White Mountain National Forest trailheads overnight so far this year.
She said Forest Service law enforcement officers are working with state and local officials to identify those responsible and make arrests. Manville noted, however, that the theft of catalytic converters is not limited to trailheads and said it is a problem across New England.
In fact, the theft of catalytic converters is a problem across the country.
State Farm Insurance reported that from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, claims for catalytic converter thefts increased by 293 percent. The insurance company said it paid out more than $33.7 million during that 12-month period compared to $9 million the previous 12-month period.
Part of the exhaust system, the catalytic converter is located underneath the vehicle and for that reason, trucks and SUVs tend to be more popular with thieves because the clearance is higher. They can crawl under the vehicle without having to use a jack or lift and cut off the converter in minutes using a saw or power tool. But the most popular car for thieves is the Toyota Prius because as a hybrid the converter is used less and tends to be in better condition, drawing a higher resale price.
Thieves can get from $50 to a few hundred dollars per converter selling them to metal scrappers and the sales are not tracked by law enforcement. The replacement cost to the vehicle owner is considerably more — $650 to $2,400 for parts and labor depending on the vehicle. In New Hampshire, if a catalytic converter came standard on your vehicle, you must have one to pass the emissions test as part of the annual inspection.
Law enforcement officials recommend some steps vehicle owners can take to reduce the odds of their vehicles being targeted.
“We ask the public to stay vigilant and be cognizant of where they are parking or storing vehicles for extended periods. The public should check vehicles to see if the catalytic converters are still attached on vehicles that have been sitting for a period of time,” said Lemoine.
Other suggestions include parking inside a garage if you have one or installing a home security camera if you have to park outside: parking with the passenger side against a curb to make it harder to access the underside of your vehicle; and whenever possible, parking in a well-lit area.
Manville said another suggestion is for people to engrave their vehicle identification number on their catalytic converter. She said that way if the converter is recovered it can be tied to a specific theft and link individuals to it.
Lemoine said anyone with information about thefts of catalytic converters in Berlin should call the police at (603) 752-3131 and ask to speak to a detective.
