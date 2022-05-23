GORHAM — The mystery of Alberta Leeman’s disappearance almost 44 years ago has officially been solved.
Testing has confirmed the human remains found last August in a submerged car in the Connecticut River in Lancaster were Leeman’s. State Police reported that Bode Technology compared a DNA sample from a relative of Leeman to the human remains found within the vehicle and the testing confirmed Leeman’s identity.
Bode Technology, based in Lorton, Va., provides state-of-the-art human DNA analysis and frequently works with law enforcement.
An examination by the state medical examiner and forensic anthropologists determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries sustained when Leeman’s Pontiac LeMans crashed and went into the river.
“The events surrounding Ms. Leeman’s death are not considered to be suspicious,” said the release issued by state police.
The Gorham woman had last been seen on July 26, 1978, when she left her School Street apartment with no identification and no money. Her pocketbook was left hanging on a doorknob in the bedroom with $64.19 in money and her driver’s license. Her clothes, suitcases, check book, and even house key were left in the apartment.
The 63-year old woman did not show up the next day for her job as a cleaning lady at a local hotel but her disappearance didn’t arouse concern until her sister-in-law notified Gorham police on Aug 5 and found her apartment empty.
An extensive search was undertaken but no sign of Leeman was found. As the years passed, so did familiarity with her case.
Then Fish and Game Conservation Officer Joe Canfield, who leads department’s four-person Underwater Search Team, took an interest in Leeman's missing person case.
In 2017, Canfield and his team had solved another North Country cold case when they found a pick-up truck with the remains of Tony Imondi in the Androscoggin River south of Errol. The 26-year old Imondi had not been seen since July 1998 after playing in his weekly horseshoe league.
The team has monthly training sessions to sharpen its skills in using their remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and side-scan sonar equipment, and Canfield used the sessions to concentrate in what he judged were high probability areas based on his research of the Leeman case.
Once the search team identified the vehicle some 800 yards downstream of the Mount Orne Covered Bridge in about 14 feet of water, the dive team conducted a search of the vehicle, which had badly deteriorated over the years.
State police said Leeman’s family appreciated the diligent efforts of law enforcement and their medical partners that solved the decades-long mystery.
