BERLIN — Gov. Chris Sununu last Thursday started what he labeled his “#Super603Day” with a sunrise ATV tour at Jericho Mountain State Park before continuing an adventure-filled day with a hike into Tuckerman Ravine, an aerial tour of Franconia Notch, a fishing outing on Lake Winnipesaukee, and a final stop at Hampton Beach.
Posting on Facebook throughout the day, Sununu said he was taking his cousin from Massachusetts on the ultimate New Hampshire Road trip. The governor and his crew camped at Jericho State Park Wednesday night in order to get an early start.
Joining the governor for a visit around the campfire Wednesday night were Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paula Kinney, Ray Bergeron of White Mountain ATV Rental, Clint Savage of N.H. Trails Bureau and Sandy Young of N.H. Parks and Recreation.
While sitting around the campfire, the governor received a surprise visit from Bigfoot; the two appeared to bond based on photographic evidence.
Kinney said Sununu seemed to be having a good time and she chatted with him about COVID and the stress of the past year. She said it was a relaxing time, “setting by the fire on a nice night at a beautiful location."
The governor and his crew were up early Thursday, cooking breakfast by the campfire before a sunrise ATV tour conducted by Savage.
By 7:30 a.m., Sununu and his entourage were in his truck headed to Pinkham Notch and a guided hike into Tuckerman Ravine for some spring skiing.
He followed that with an aerial helicopter tour of Franconia Notch by Vertical Ventures Aviation out of the Mount Washington Airport in Whitefield.
Early evening found Sununu on a motor boat enjoying success fishing on Lake Winnipesaukee. He ended the day with a sunset dip into the Atlantic Ocean at Hampton Beach, having traveled from Coos to the sea in one day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.