MANCHESTER — Gov. Chris Sununu focused on the needs of the state’s veterans and a $100 million fund to incentivize local housing projects across the state in his State of the State address Thursday morning, which was cut short when a Republican lawmaker collapsed at the back of the room.
Sununu was about to conclude his remarks by urging legislators to reject the extremist views that have divided the state when there was a medical emergency in the room at the DoubleTree Inn in Manchester where the House and Senate met in Joint Convention to hear his speech.
Rep. Ralph Boehm (R-Litchfield) was taken out in a stretcher with the help of people around him and Manchester firefighters but appeared conscious and alert
Sununu discussed initiatives he will continue to work on in the coming year, including mental health and behavioral care.
“When I came into office, the state had a mental health system that was fragmented and designed by and for bureaucrats, not for families and individuals," Sununu said, "and (we) have worked to dramatically transform the entire mental health system.".
Sununu said he chose a nurse, Lori Shibinette, to be his commissioner of Health and Human Services, and together with her team, the administration has worked to transform the mental health care system.
He noted the state recently signed a purchase and sales agreement for the 100-acre Hampstead Hospital to provide access to high-quality mental health care for children.
The governor also talked about broadband investment. He said the state used the federal CARES Act to deliver high-speed service to 4,500 families.
Many of Sununu’s remarks drew standing ovations from a mostly maskless Republican majority, but one that had a bipartisan ovation was the creation of a New Hampshire Veterans Campus in Franklin.
Sununu will need the Legislature to agree to partner with Easterseals to develop a state-of-the-art campus using about $21 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
It will also provide permanent housing, respite/retreat beds for veterans, and wellness amenities.
Another major initiative is Sununu’s effort to find more housing across the state. He is looking at $100 million in federal ARPA funds to provide incentives for communities and developers to create multifamily housing developments.
About a $60 million funding pool would be established to help provide gap funding for such projects to get going; about $30 million in another pool to establish per-unit “bonus” payments to municipalities that can get the projects up and out in six months from the application; $5 million to demolish old buildings; and $5 million in planning and zoning grants to allow municipalities to update regulations.
It would be called the InvestNH Housing Incentive Fund.
Sununu said the state is very attractive and growing faster than any other state in the region, but he noted that growth comes with some housing difficulties, and those need to be addressed to continue to be among the strongest states economically in New England.
He also looked back to 2021 and advances made to put the state on even more solid ground.
He noted that the state doubled the state’s rainy day fund to over $250 million to a standing ovation from Republicans.
Sununu has said he will seek a third term as governor.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, issued a response, saying in part: "None of the progress made in the past two years would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our federal delegation.
“We are extremely grateful to Sen. Shaheen, Sen. Hassan, Congresswoman Kuster and Congressman Pappas for fighting every day to ensure New Hampshire has the resources we need.
"What the governor failed to mention in his platitudes about freedom is who exactly has been made more free under his Republican leadership Women are decidedly less free, as they now face the first abortion ban in modern NH history, which includes no exceptions for rape, incest, or fatal fetal diagnoses. Certainly, our educators are not more free, as they are battling the impacts of the Republican gag rule banning conversations about sexism, racism and implicit bias," Soucy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.