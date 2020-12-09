State Police officers donate to Toys for Tots

BERLIN — New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Mike Cote, Sgt. Dennis Wade and Trooper Neil Chapdelaine, brought toys to Berlin for the Toys for Kids program.
Dave Dubey, coordinator of the “Toy For Tots” and a member of the Marine Corps League, accepted the toys which will be stored until that are given out for Christmas.
“For many years we worked with the “Toys for Tots” program but donations to that program from Coos did not necessarily stay in Coos.”
Now, he said all the Toys for Kids donations made from Coos County will stay here in the county.
“It is not too late to register for “Toys for Kids,” he said. “We have a lot of older kids to serve too. We give to toddlers up to and including 17-year olds,” Dubey added.
Anyone wishing to register, volunteer or donate, can call Dubey at (603) 449-4317 or mail to Marine Corps League, PO Box 301, Berlin, 03570.
“Cash donations are appreciated to help fill in the gaps for older children.” Dubey said, “We plan on delivering by appointment the weekend of Dec. 16 through the 17.”
“There are many good things happening in the North Country no one hears of. This is one event that I find particularly worthwhile,” said Cote.
