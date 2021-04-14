GORHAM — What appeared to the selectmen to be a simple adjustment that would roll back the clock some five years during the six warmer weather months at the state-owned parking lot on Route 2 has turned out to be more complicated than anticipated.
Last fall, the board asked the state to stop allowing OHRVs to be loaded or unloaded from trailers or pickup trucks at the state-owned parking lot on Route 2 (Lancaster Road) between May 23 and Nov. 30.
After the state had developed a new alternative OHRV parking lot off Route 16 (North Main Street), north of the Depot Restaurant, this looked like an easy-peasy way to rid that neighborhood of the noise and dust that ATVs create. Access to the OHRV trail network from the new Route 16 parking lot is located adjacent to the black railroad trestle.
Director Phil Bryce of the state Division of Parks and Recreation within the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources hosted a 50-minute-long virtual public discussion of potential changes to parking rules at the Route 2 lot during Monday’s selectmen’s meeting.
The Parks Division includes the Bureau of Trails that manages both motorized and non-motorized trails, for hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, sled dog mushing and horseback riding. Both Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart and Interim Trails Bureau Chief Clint Savage of Gorham were on hand virtually as was District 1 state Senator Erin Hennessey of Littleton.
The selectmen have been thinking that ATVers living in the neighborhood of the Route 2 parking lot could continue riding directly on their machines up the trail to Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin without causing any problems.
Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh and Coos County Chief Deputy Sheriff Gerry Marcou both said they are very worried about how difficult it would be to allow only local OHRVs to access the trail off Route 2 lot.
Marsh said that the Gorham police were inundated with complaints last summer, leaving officers with little time to fulfill their other duties. Allowing some ATVs to use the trail from that point but not others would make it hard to distinguish who is complying with local rules and who is not.
Requiring that all OHRVs drivers seeking access to Gorham’s trail system use the new access off Route 16 would serve to “lower the town’s temperature,” the chief said.
Henry, who did not use his last name but noted he was not speaking on behalf of a local club, said it’s important to come up with a solution that’s “fair to all,” particularly since there is an ongoing lawsuit between some neighbors and the town over Route 2 parking lot issues. Henry said that he believes that the new Route 16 access point is “dangerous.”
Aaron of the local Coos Cycling Club noted that the Route 2 parking lot is used by the Club to park its van that ferries the mountain bikes of 30 Berlin-Gorham Middle School-High School team members to practices and competitions. Walkers and hikers, horse vans, and sled dog trucks also use that lot for parking.
Paul Robitaille, who serves as Gorham Planning Board chairman, suggested that the simplest solution would be to restrict the use of the Route 2 parking lot to non-motorized trail users and the Route 16 parking lot to motorized trail riders, including both OHRVs and snowmobiles.
Other speakers also emphasized the benefits of making it as easy as possible for townspeople and destination tourists to learn and understand any new administrative rules the state adopts to govern the use of the Route 2 parking lot and reduce the hardship of law enforcement personnel.
Additional public comments can be emailed to NHTrails@dncr.nh.gov. All are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, according to Torene Tango-Lowy of the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Comments can also be mailed to N.H. Trails Bureau-Gorham Parking, 172 Pembroke Road, Concord NH 03301.
Following the public comment period, results will be posted on this webpage: nhstateparks.org/about-us/trails-bureau/parking-in-gorham.
Town manager Denise Vallee reported to the select board that she worked with Trails Bureau planning and development specialist Johanna Lyons and Savage to review all OHRV signs that are now posted around town so that they can be updated and/or replaced once new rules are established.
In other action during the regular selectmen’s meeting, the board decided not to approve any dogs or other animals being walked on the Gorham Common.
All three selectmen agreed that this green space is used intensively by many people, including those who enjoy seasonal farmers markets and outdoor summer concerts where families picnic on blankets.
At some time in the future, board members noted, the town may want to work to create a dog walking park in an undeveloped town-owned area near Libby Pool. This would not only attract local residents but also travelers taking long-distance trips accompanied by one or more dogs.
