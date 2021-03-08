State: Evidence in Beheaded Murder Case Backlogged for Months

No more evidence in the murder of Jonathan Amerault, the Keene man allegedly killed and then beheaded by Jaffrey couple Armando and Britany Barron, is expected for the next few months as the New Hampshire state crime laboratory deals with a backlog.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said during Monday’s dispositional conference for Britany Barron, 31, that the state has provided her attorney, Richard Guerriero, all of the available evidence. No more is expected for months, according to Agati, which could delay the possible resolution of the case.
Agati and Guerriero are in discussions on a possible plea agreement for Britany Barron, but without all of the records ready, a deal may be unlikely soon. Agati said Guerrerio will likely want to see all of the evidence before accepting any offer the state makes. He expects to be able to have a plea offer for Britany Barron ready by the end of the month.
Guerriero, for his part, has filed a notice with the court seeking a speedy trial, though there is no firm date set for the trial at this time.
“In light of the delayed discovery and in light of ongoing negotiations, we’re not going to be able to agree on a trial date,” Guerriero said. “The only request from the defense is we schedule a trial date as soon as possible.”
Instead, both sides will seek a new scheduling order for discovery and plea offer deadlines.
Both Britany Barron, and her husband Armando Barron, 30, have been held without bail since their arrests in September. Britany Barron is charged with destroying evidence after her husband, Armando Barron, shot and killed her lover, Amerault, 25, on Sept. 19, 2020, in Rindge. She was allegedly forced by her husband to saw the head off Amerault’s lifeless body, as well as destroy other evidence of the crime.
Armando Barron is charged with capital murder for killing Amerault. He allegedly savagely beat Britany Barron after discovering her relationship with Amerault, including putting a gun in her mouth. Police say he later lured Amerault to a secluded area in Rindge where he is accused of beating and torturing Amerault before shooting him.
The Barrons drove two cars, including Amerault’s vehicle, hundreds of miles away from Jaffrey up to a camping site in the woods in Atkinson & Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County, according to court records. It’s there that Britany Barron allegedly cut the head of Amerault and buried his head and body separately before she was discovered by police
(0) comments
