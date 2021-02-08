After hearing over 10 hours of testimony spread over two days, the N.H. Board of Tax and Land Appeals must now decide whether the Berlin Board of Assessors acted improperly when it granted abatements to each other.
The case focuses on a statistical update of the city’s property valuations performed in September 2018 by KRT Appraisals.
Approximately 160 property owners filed abatement applications disputing the new valuations including the three members of the board of assessors, Robert Goddard, Kem Rozek, and Mark Eastman. While about two-thirds of the abatement requests were rejected, the board approved the applications for the three board members. Thomas Rozek, the son of Kem Rozek, was also granted an abatement.
In closing arguments last Thursday, N.H. Department of Revenue Administration Attorney Derek Kline urged the BTLA to reject the board’s action in approving their abatement applications. He cited testimony by the DRA appraiser “that the abatements the board granted themselves and their family members were not done in accordance with ordinary and reasonable assessing practices, which is an essential ingredient of uniformity and fairness.”
He reminded the board that when Rozek was asked if any other house in Berlin had taken an adjustment because of power and telephone lines on their property she replied, “I’m taking care of me.” Kline asked the board to reverse the abatements and required the four to repay the reduction in taxes they received as a result.
Representing the Berlin board, Attorney Matt Burrows said the record is clear that the members recused themselves when their individual applications or applications of family members came before the board and did not participate in the discussion.
“They didn't work together. They didn't collude, they didn't self-deal. Again, they independently filed the abatement applications in good faith and based on what they believe, was a disproportionate assessment of their taxes,” said Burrows.
Burrows pointed out that the board received little guidance on conflict of interest issues and pointed to testimony by the board members that they “were doing everything in their power to get this right.” He noted that the city has since undergone a complete revaluation by a different assessing firm.
City Manager James Wheeler testified the city council decided to undertake a statistical update in September 2018 because it was trying to avoid having the property tax rate hit $40 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation. The city had seen residential property values increase and the council realized if the city’s overall valuation went up, it could keep the tax rate down. He said the update was approved by DRA and KRT was hired. It took KRT about three weeks to do the update which was based solely on sales data.
BTLA member Theresa Walker asked Wheeler if the city was concerned about the appearance of impropriety in having the board members decide on abatement applications for other members.
“I think it’s completely fair to say there is an appearance of impropriety,” he admitted.
Berlin Board Chair Robert Goddard said he believed the statistical update was flawed and the board tried for weeks to work with KRT to fix it. For instance, he said only four land sales were used to come up with land valuations. Rozek said the board felt pressured to approve the update because the city was unable to send out tax bills until it did and the city was running out of money. By the time the board approved the update on Jan. 16, the city had taken out a tax anticipation note.
Kline said the board had other options. He said the city could have pulled the plug on the statistical update and had the city send out tax bills based on the existing valuations. The update could have been pushed over to the next tax year or the city could have just waited until the full update required by law in 2020.
KRT appraiser Tozier said the model used for the 2018 statistical update was the same one the company used for Berlin’s 2015 revaluation. He said the neighborhood codes were already established and the KRT used the most recent sales data to determine market value. He said KRT did a two year sample of land sales but there were few to use.
Board members testified the board over the abatement applications because KRT had used up the money allotted for the update and they wanted to save the city the additional expense. Asked how much it would have cost for KRT to do them all, Tozier estimated about $3,000.
The board conducted most of the abatement reviews and denied about two thirds of the applications. . Minutes showed board members recused themselves from voting or discussing their individual applications but they remained in the room.
Two property owners, Steve Dion and Losier, whose abatement applications were denied, complained to the BTLA. Dion said he thought the entire abatement process was not transparent enough and challenged some of the adjustments the board members had made in reducing their own valuations. Dion said he felt the abatements granted to board members were disproportionate and he asked the BTLA to conduct a review to make sure the process was fair to all property taxpayers. In turn the BTLA on August 2019 asked the city to respond to Dion’s complaint but the board responded saying the abatements granted to members of the board “were granted on good and just grounds.” The N.H. Department of Revenue Administration intervened in the case and assigned an appraiser to review the abatements the Berlin board has granted to each other and the family member. In November, the BTLA ordered an evidentiary hearing. After the conclusion of that hearing last Thursday, the board gave the parties until Tuesday, Feb 16 to file post-hearing memorandums.
