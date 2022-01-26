SUCCESS — The Conservation Law Foundation is asking the state not to rule on the proposed expansion of the Mt. Carberry Landfill until a new state solid waste plan is released this fall.
The conservation organization is also recommending that any expansion of the landfill include a ban on accepting out-of-state solid waste.
The Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District has filed an application for a 24-acre expansion that would allow an added 5 million cubic yards of waste or an estimated 16 years of additional capacity. Without the expansion, the district estimates the Mt. Carberry landfill has five to six years of capacity remaining.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services held a hearing on the application in Berlin on Dec. 16 and interested parties had until Jan.7 to submit comments.
In a 17-page written submission, Conservation Law Foundation Vice President-NH Tom Irvin and Staff Attorney Peter Blair said their organization believes a final decision on the application should be delayed until a new state waste plan is released.
The existing plan was created in 2003 and the Conservation Law Foundation said a new waste plan is mandated to be released by Oct. 1, 2022.
“With the benefit of a new state solid waste plan, and with the right approach and conditions, the expansion of capacity at the Mt. Carberry landfill could provide a substantial public benefit by helping transition New Hampshire away from its substantial importation of waste from other states and toward the achievement of the state waste reduction goal and waste management hierarchy,” said the foundation.
The foundation pointed out that about half of New Hampshire’s landfill capacity is being consumed by out-of-state waste. The organization argues that providing disposal capacity in New Hampshire to out-of-state waste generators does not benefit New Hampshire citizens as required by state statute. The Conservation Law Foundation said the state cannot ban privately owned facilities from taking out-of-state waste.
But AVRRDD is a public facility, owned by nine member communities. It currently accepts waste from 15 other communities and a small portion from out-of-state. The Conservation Law Foundation said the district is not obligated to take out-of-state waste nor is it driven to do so to maximize revenues.
The foundation recommended that any expansion approval granted to AVRRDD include a condition that it cannot accept any out-of-state waste. Instead, the foundation said AVRRDD should be encouraged to expand its role in New Hampshire to serve a greater number of communities and waste generators. It noted the district recently adopted a goal of extending its services more regionally to achieve economies of scale.
CLF also urged the state to encourage AVRRDD to recycle more by prohibiting landfilling of paper fibers, plastics, glass and compostable food waste by 2027. The group said increased recycling will preserve capacity and avoid the need for additional private landfill capacity including the proposed Granite State Landfill in Dalton.
Adam Finkel, clinical professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Michigan, wrote that he took no position on AVRRDD’s application. A resident of Dalton, Finkel said his town had recently contracted with AVRRDD for its municipal solid waste and seen a significant cost savings.
If the application is approved, and the Turnkey landfill in Rochester remains in operation, he said the state will have no pressing need for a new landfill until 2041.
Another Dalton resident, Jon Swan, wrote that he favors the expansion of Mt. Carberry because it will allow the landfill to handle the future needs of North Country communities that currently use the Casella landfill in Bethlehem. He said the Bethlehem landfill is scheduled to close in 2026.
Permitting the Mt. Carberry expansion, Swan said, should help DES determine there is no public benefit to the proposed landfill in Dalton.
Submitting letters in support of the application were the towns of Colebrook, Pittsburg, Stewartstown and Columbia as well as White Mountain Paper, J.K. Lynch Disposal, Normandeau Waste Services, Chapman Scrap Metal & Recycling, Zero Waste and Recycling and North Conway Incinerator Services Inc.
“Mount Carberry has been instrumental to many of the North Country’s municipalities who have been able to grow and attract residents, in addition to certain businesses as a result of proximity to the landfill and the quality of services it provides to the region,” said Robert Chapman, owner of Chapman Scrap Metal and Recycling.
“The North Country is in a period of growth, both by businesses and municipalities, whose continued advancement and economic development are enhanced by having access to Mount Carberry,” said C. Price Howard, CEO of White Mountain Paper.
One abutter, Danielle Warner, said the district took several years to solve an earlier odor problem and expressed concern about the problem resurfacing with the expansion.
