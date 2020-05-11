STARK — In their first meeting since the March town meeting, Stark selectmen focused their attention on severe bank erosion that is threatening the town-owned Blake Cemetery on the Upper Ammonoosuc River.
Meeting Wednesday, Chairman Albert Cloutier said the board has not met since March 4 due to the governor’s COVID-19 order that groups over 10 should not gather.
Selectman Doug Shannon was on hand, but Colin Wentworth was absent due to illness in his family.
Coos County District 3 Commissioner Rick Samson of Stewartstown attended the meeting in town hall.
After dealing with some routine matters, the board turned to the problems at Blake Cemetery, located east of the Northumberland-Stark town line, where serious erosion has already exposed some human remains.
A series of events had taken already place before this meeting.
A skull found on the eroded embankment was turned over State Police on May 1. The police, in turn, delivered it to Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval, M.D.
State archeologist Mark Doperalski and staff of the Division of Historic Resources visited the cemetery on Monday, May 4.
Both an area newspaper and a statewide one covered the story and, Cloutier pointed out, descriptions and photos were also posted on Facebook and other social media.
The selectmen and the two cemetery trustees — Timothy Emperor and Dennis Lunn — planned to hold an executive session, but Samson put a damper on that action. He challenged Cloutier to cite the specific section of the state’s Right to Know Law that would allow him that latitude.
Cloutier, who has served 28 years on the board, shrugged his shoulders, and the two boards met in public.
One cemetery trustee’s post is vacant.
Samson explained that he had come that evening to be helpful and to bring an offer from Peter Leach, a forensic archaeologist in a large firm in Nashua, who offered to examine the cemetery at no cost with ground-penetrating radar equipment. Samson said he was particularly interested in the cemetery because veterans were buried there, and he is a veteran.
Doperalski explained in a letter to the selectmen that the Town of Stark has a statutory duty to maintain Blake Cemetery under RSA 289:4. The town is obligated to raise and appropriate sufficient funds so as to provide for the suitable care and maintenance of the cemetery.
The town will first need to contract a hydrologist and/or an erosion control expert to assess to what extent the river bank can be stabilized, which will, in turn, determine if a partial or full disinterment and relocation will be required, he explained.
“The NHDHR prefers that human remains be preserved in place whenever possible,” Doperalski pointed out. “However, when preservation in place is not possible, the NHDHR recommends that a professional archaeologist specializing in human remains recovery be contracted to carefully map and excavate the human remains and associated grave goods and markers.”
The selectmen and cemetery trustees also silently read a letter to from Director of Charitable Trusts Tom Donovan of the state Department of Justice of the Attorney General’s Office. He pointed out that the Blake Cemetery has started as a private cemetery more than 200 years ago, but had been a town cemetery approximately since the 1940s.
“For more than 20 years, the Upper Ammonoosuc River has gradually eroded the bluff adjacent to Blake Cemetery,” he wrote. “This year, the erosion has progressed to the point that there are now exposed human burial remains, some of which have fallen into the river below. Headstones have also toppled into the river.”
The director noted that the town and the trustees have been aware of this problem for more than 20 years. “But nothing has been done about it,” he said, apparently at least in part because of cost. “That does not excuse the town’s clear responsibility to maintain Blake Cemetery. This is all the more troubling, because the remains of three Revolutionary War soldiers lie in that cemetery.”
Donovan offered technical assistance, including a list of potential sources of private grant monies. “But in the end, this is a town of Stark responsibility, not a state of New Hampshire responsibility,” he said, calling on the town to let him know its plan of action as soon as possible.
Cemetery trustee chairman Emperor addressed the meeting, pointing out that he had run for this office because he understood the seriousness of the situation.
“My understanding is that it is up to the trustees to develop a plan and up to the selectmen to fund it,” he said. Emperor said he and Lunn had the town’s best interests at heart aimed to have determined a proper resolution to the Blake Cemetery’s problems by late fall.
Selectman Shannon noted that he had been raised on the Blake Farm, which his grandmother had purchased, and has an abiding regard for the land and its place in the town settlement history. The river has not only eroded and undercut the cemetery but also some fields.
The town in recent years has had an engineer look at the river’s undercutting action, and he had thought that there would be more time to plan a course of corrective action.
Cloutier said that he believed that some, if not all, of the headstones that appear to be in the river were tossed into the river in a spate of vandalism. “There are freshly made gouges 4 or 5 feet back from the edge of the embankment,” he said. “Remember, 3 weeks ago, there was still snow in there.”
The state Fish and Game Department Dive Team is expected to search the river bottom this week, if possible.
Cemetery Sexton Dennis Croteau said Emperor had captured in his remarks the feeling of respect and responsibility that the town had for its old graveyards.
In the town’s Bicentennial “History of Stark,” first printed in 1974, the Blake Cemetery is described as “one of the earliest of the public burial grounds … a mile or so down river from Stark Village.”
“Elisha Blake, son of John and Jemina (Lock) Blake, came to Stark in 1790,” the history reads. “He was a farmer and soldier in the Revolution. Elisha, one of the earliest settlers in Stark, drew a hand-sled a distance of over 100 miles a 40-gallon kettle and an equal weight in other articles.” It also details many of Elisha and Mary Saunders Blake’s descendants.
