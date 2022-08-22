BERLIN — Local musicians will perform this evening in Berlin's first Porchfest, a musical tour in which concertgoers will travel to eight locations in the downtown area of the city to enjoy performances.
St. Kieran Community Center of the Arts is hosting the totally new event and hopes to make Porchfest an annual event.
Starting and ending at the Arts Center’s parking lot at 155 Emery St., people will stroll along a route with the musicians performing on their porches at designated times. The event is free.
Porchfest is designed to bring musicians and neighborhoods together to create a sense of community and have some fun. Berlin’s event has been planned so people can walk to each porch, listen to a 20-minute set of music, and walk on to the next porch. There is just enough time between sets to hustle to the next porch.
The event will get underway at 5. p.m. at St. Kieran with Monique Lavertu and Monica Pitcher performing.
There will be food trucks and an art vendor in the parking lot and people can come early to enjoy some food before taking off on the magical music tour.
The first stop is the porch at 163 Madison St. where the band buRne will be performing from 5:25 to 5:45 p.m.
From there the route goes to 146 High St. where TimmyPaul will be displaying his talents from 5:50 to 6:10.
The next stop is 213 School St. where the duet of Peter Higbee and Tina Marquis will perform from 6:15 to 6:35.
Then it’s on to 59 High St. for music by Daisy Crockett from 6:40 to 7 p.m., followed by the band Winifred at 107 Church St., from 7:05 to 7:25.
The last porch will be at 323 School St. where Jody Houle will perform 7:30 to 7:50.
The event ends at St. Kieran where veteran performer Tim Dion will conclude the event.
In the future, St. Kieran indicated it hopes the event can spread to span the entire city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.