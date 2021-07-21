BERLIN — In view of a spike of active COVID-19 cases that hit the valley last week, health care officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated and take precautions.
Last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 16 active cases in Berlin and over 30 in Coos County.
This Tuesday, Berlin’s numbers were listed as one to four and there were 12 active cases in all of Coos County. Statewide there were 61 new positive cases Tuesday including two in Coos County. There were 270 diagnosed cases of COVID in New Hampshire as of Tuesday.
Coos County Nursing Home Administrator Lynn Beede said one resident at the Berlin facility tested positive Tuesday afternoon. She said no staff tested positive. As a result of the new positive case, Beede said all social visits and group activities are canceled.
She said all residents and staff would be tested by the end of the day Wednesday and if the results reveal no new COVID cases, normal activities will resume in the unaffected units.
The recent spike in positive cases in Berlin is believed to have at least partly been associated with a local day care facility according to James Patry, senior director of patient experience and marketing at Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
Concerned about the uptick in cases, the Androscoggin Valley COVID-10 group interrupted its one-month summer break to meet virtually and discuss the developments. Patry said the group believes that masking, good hand hygiene and social distancing are still important messages to share.
He said masks are still required to be worn at the hospital.
Patry said vaccines are still being given but some people remain hesitant about getting vaccinated. While 58 percent of the state is fully vaccinated, the number drops to 52 percent for Coos County.
Older people are the most receptive — in Coos County 78 percent of people 65 or older are fully vaccinated.
For those not vaccinated, vaccines are available by appointment via Coos County Family Health and at participating pharmacies.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine, whether you have insurance or not. Additional information about where to get the vaccine is available online at vaccines.gov.
The New York Times reports that nationally the average of new coronavirus cases has surged nearly 200 percent over the last 14 days with more than 35,000 on Monday. A majority of the new cases are believed to be the Delta variant.
