ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Using her position as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) has included money for two key local projects in federal funding legislation. The fiscal year 2022 government funding bill, which still must pass Congress and be signed by President Joe Biden, provides $500,000 for the restoration of the Nansen Ski Jump and $1.5 million to find needed space for Coos County Family Health Services’ dental clinic.
Coos County Family Health Services has been looking for space to expand its dental clinic in downtown Berlin for several years. Two years ago, the non-profit considered demolishing the old Woolworth building and replacing it with a health and wellness center, working in conjunction with the AHEAD ( Affordable Housing, Education and Development) and Androscoggin Valley Hospital. But the cost proved prohibitive and the building has since been sold.
With space tight in the clinic and demand strong, CCFHS has continued to look for larger quarters for the dental clinic, which offers services on a sliding payment scale for low- to moderate-income clients.
“We are considering several buildings in downtown Berlin, “ said CCFHS CEO Ken Gordon.
Gordon said his organization was encouraged by the proposed funding and grateful to Shaheen “for her advocacy on the part of area residents.”
Shaheen included $500,000 in the budget for the Nansen Ski Club’s ongoing efforts to restore the Big Nansen Ski Jump in Milan. The news was greeted with joy by the Friends of the Big Nansen Jump Committee, especially since the funding does not require the committee to raise matching funds.
“This represents a huge step forward for us to address the structural reinforcement issues that will allow us to proceed with the renovations to make the jump "active" once again. We can't thank Sen. Shaheen enough for considering us, to preserve this unique North Country icon, and recognizing its potential value economically as well as culturally,” said Friends Treasurer Scott Halvorson.
The cost of repairing the jump has exceeded original estimates in part because of the impact of COVID-19 on the cost of supplies and construction and partly because of the unique nature of the work.
Jay Poulin, an engineer and Friends member, said the re-profiling of the landing hill on the historic 80-meter jump is almost complete. He said the footing for the concrete retaining wall at the jump takeoff has been poured and just the wall remains to be done. Poulin said the formwork and reinforcing are being completed and the concrete pour is anticipated by the end of the week, weather dependent.
The remaining work includes reinforcing the steel jump tower structure, constructing a new judging stand and installing safety deflection boards and starting boxes.
As the Friends seek funding to finish work on the big jump, the group has turned its immediate attention to constructing a 40-meter jump to be used for youth jumping as part of its goal to revitalize ski jumping in the region by attracting young skiers to the sport.
Poulin and Halvorson said the Friends have signed a contract with Lee Corrigan of Gorham, the contractor on the big landing hill, to do the site clearing for the in-run and landing hill for the 40-meter jump. That work is expected to get underway this week. Once ledge removal takes place early next month, work on the jump can be finalized in time for a scheduled high school jumping event at the smaller jump in late January.
“Sen. Shaheen's inclusion of the Big Nansen in her budget is a huge help to the team who has been working tirelessly and unflaggingly to realize the vision of bringing jumping back to the North Country,” said Nansen Club President Shawn Marquis.
He noted that the region is “very lucky to have the right group of people in place, who have hands-on experience with this jump, to undertake the massive, unique task of rehabilitating it.”
Overall, Shaheen was able to secure over $45.5 million in the funding bill for specific New Hampshire projects including money for local first responders, water infrastructure projects, expanding access to health care and combating the substance use disorder crisis.
“As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I fought to secure more than $45 million worth of funding that would be put to good use in New Hampshire to help our localities make necessary improvements, expand capacity for health care providers, repair outdoor recreation spaces, combat homelessness, increase affordable housing and much more. Securing this funding through the appropriations process is a critical step forward, and I’ll continue to work across the aisle in the Senate to advance this funding legislation through Congress and deliver it to the president’s desk,” Shaheen said.
