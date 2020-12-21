While Congressional leadership was mired in negotiations for a new stimulus bill Friday, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen held a roundtable discussion to emphasize the need for food assistance across the state.
The senator is part of a bipartisan group from both the Senate and House that has met around the clock for the past month to negotiate COVID-19 relief legislation.
“I was very disappointed that we are here the week before Christmas, and still don't have a final agreement to address the pandemic and all of the people who are suffering as a result,” Shaheen said.
But over the weekend Congress finally reached agreement on a new bill and it was expected to be voted on by Tuesday.
Shaheen noted that studies show one in seven adults or children in New Hampshire doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from as COVID-19 has taken a toll on the economy.
Representatives of various organizations and agencies that work to fill the need told the senator the demand continues to increase as the pandemic rages on.
Betsy Andrews Parker of Strafford County CAP thanked Shaheen for advocating for funding in Washington.
“It's hard to believe that nutrition is something that people fight over. Like it just blows my mind. And we all believe that,” she said.
Parker said 29 percent of the clients her agency served last year were between the ages of 24 and 44 years old. Even more troubling, 14 percent were between the ages of 6 and 14. The holidays can be a tough time for kids without school lunches.
She thanked Shaheen for advocating for the Summer Meals Program to feed kids when school is not in session.
Parker said the senator’s support for childcare is also important because many kids get meals at childcare. She said her staff is delivering 950 holiday food baskets, more than twice the number last year because they know there are kids at homes that are hungry.
Eileen Liponis, executive director of the N.H. Food Bank, called in to the roundtable from one of the 60 mobile food pantries her organization has held across the state this year. Just through the mobile pantries alone, she said the Food Bank has distributed almost 2 million pounds of food serving over 26,000 families. Over all, she said demand is up 40 percent and it looks like the Food Bank will give about 18 million pounds of food, which is up about 4 million pounds over last year or what she termed “a significant increase.”
Liponis said the food bank was very fortunate to get $3.5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. She said they used $100,000 on a program that gives their agencies a stipend to purchase local products. She said that has been fabulous for local farmers and the agencies.
Liponis said people are apologizing as they pick up the free food, many explaining that they have never had to use social services before. She said they cite unemployment as the primary reason for seeking help. Others report they have family members who have moved in with them, creating more mouths to feed.
Putting it in perspective, Christy Langlois, food systems coordinator for the food bank, said prior to the pandemic, the organization did two mobile food pantries a year. Most of its work was serving local food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens, and the food it provided supplemented a recipient’s food supply. She said for many this year, the mobile deliveries have become a primary source of food.
Langlois, who is based in Berlin, said her most heartbreaking day on the job was Thursday when the mobile unit going to Colebrook had to cancel at the last minute because the vendor hauling its food broke down on the way from Maryland.
Langlois said some people who showed up for the food pantry to find it canceled walked away in tears.
Her organization rescheduled the mobile food bank for Saturday but Langlois said she was worried that some might not be able to afford a second trip or may not be able to arrange transportation if they don’t drive. She said the incident shows the need for more local vendors.
Langlois said there is also a need for volunteers, noting that many of the smaller community food pantries and soup kitchens have been forced to close or reduce hours because of a lack of volunteers during the pandemic.
Kathleen Vasconcelos, executive director of the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, also spoke about the need for employees and volunteers. She said some staffers have gotten exposed to the virus and have had to quarantine, especially those with kids in school. Volunteers tend to be older and at higher risk for catching the virus.
Congressional Democrats and Republicans appear to have reach agreement on a $900 billion stimulus bill that includes $600 direct payments to adults earning up to $75,000 and would increase the 11 weeks of supplemental federal unemployment benefits of $300 a week. There is also more than $284 billion for businesses and the Payroll Protection Program. The bill provides $25 billion in emergency rental assistance and extends the moratorium on evictions. It provides $13 billion in increased benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
