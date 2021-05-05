BERLIN — The city council Monday night approved a 2 percent increase in the sewer use fee, approving a rate of $8.83 per hundred cubic feet.
City Manager James Wheeler estimated the average residential customer would pay about $10 more per year.
Wheeler had recommended a rate of $9.07 for an increase of 4.7 percent from the current rate of $8.66. To achieve that rate, he recommended using $1.15 million from the sewer user fund balance, leaving $3.8 million in that account. Wheeler said the average sewer bill is still below the state average. He said small increases avoid draining the fund balance, allowing the city to be able to keep the rate down.
The council split on the sewer rate.
Councilor Russell Otis argued for following Wheeler’s recommendation, pointing out it would cost the average residential customer about $20 for the year.
Noting the council approved an increase in the rate last year, Councilor Mark Eastman moved to keep the rate flat this year.
Councilor Peter Higbee said he thought a 2 percent increase was in line with inflation.
The council voted to go with Higbee’s compromise proposal with Councilors Eastman, Lucie Remillard and Mike Rozek voting against the increase.
Wheeler noted that consumption levels for commercial properties were down while residential usage was up — a fact he attributed to the pandemic.
A brief spat developed between Rozek and Mayor Paul Grenier over a letter the city received about the selection process for an engineer of record for the Berlin airport.
Grenier read the letter from Berlin resident Claude Pigeon about the selection of an engineer of record for the Berlin Airport Authority meeting.
At the last authority meeting, Rozek said he believed HEB Engineers should be disqualified from consideration because the mayor’s son, Eric Grenier, works for the company.
The mayor, who serves as chair of the authority, said he would abstain from the discussion and vote on the selection.
HEB is the current engineer for the airport but the city is required to go out for bids for the position every five years to qualify for federal funding.
Pigeon pointed out that HEB is the only local company out of the four under consideration and said he believes that city should give preference to qualified local companies. He noted money spent with the company stays in the local community.
Pigeon also wrote that HEB President Jay Poulin is very generous in donating his time to community activities including serving on the Berlin Industrial Development and Park Authority, and working on the revitalization of the Big Nansen Ski Jump and the Androscoggin Valley Hospital Walk of Life.
Rozek asked Grenier if other firms up for consideration were allowed to send letters to the council.
Grenier said the letter came from a citizen. He suggested Rozek was lashing out because he was still upset with the NH Board of Tax and Land Appeals decision.
The state board had rejected property abatements the Berlin Board of Assessors had approved for each other and the assessors, including Rozek’s wife, had to repay the city with interest.
The authority was scheduled to interview firms Wednesday night at a public meeting at city hall.
